Dan Gering

 Raymond Rendleman Pamplin Media Group

Dan Gering, who led Oregon City’s tourism program for most of 2022, submitted his resignation letter; his last day with the city was Dec. 23.

“It was hard to decide to leave, but at the same time, there were elements of public politics that are both disheartening and non-productive,” Gering wrote.

