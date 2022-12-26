Dan Gering, who led Oregon City’s tourism program for most of 2022, submitted his resignation letter; his last day with the city was Dec. 23.
“It was hard to decide to leave, but at the same time, there were elements of public politics that are both disheartening and non-productive,” Gering wrote.
Gering did not specify who in “public politics” contributed to his decision to leave the city, but he provided some examples of the types of comments that disheartened him.
“Comments like ‘you need to give us more,’ ‘the City has never done anything for us’ or focusing on things that happened ages ago has been highly toxic and blinded some to the efforts by myself and the professional staff I have worked with,” Gering wrote.
Gering called James Graham and Ann Griffin, the remaining employees in the economic development department, “the best support system a person could ask for” while working for the city.
“Their love for making Oregon City a better place should be prized,” Gering wrote. “James has been a great mentor and often worked behind the scenes to help us fulfill the marketing projects that I have proposed for tourism. Much of what I have done for our partners was because of his backing.”
Gering wrote that he will miss the many staff and “great partners” who he’s worked with to promote Oregon City.
“There are some great people in this community that need your support,” Gering wrote. “Working together on the Heritage Holiday and the Arch Bridge events brought about great things for Oregon City.”
Gering’s predecessor in the position, Matthew Weintraub, served from 2019-21. Gering said he accepted a position with another organization supporting their digital marketing efforts.
“This should be not a surprise for those of you who have known me during my time here at Oregon City and at Clackamas County Tourism. My real talents have always been focused on marketing technology, and I am the most fulfilled in my work when I am pursuing these endeavors,” he wrote.