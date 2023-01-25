Adjusting to Assisted Living

This article brought to you courtesy of River Terrace Memory Care, Oregon City News Insider Senior Living Expert.
Transitioning to a long-term care community can be challenging. Oftentimes seniors resist moving to a care community, they are concerned by loss of independence or feeling disconnected from family and friends. Here are a few tips for a smooth, positive transition.
Include them in the decision making - have your loved one participate in selecting their new home. This provides them a sense of ownership and pride.
Personalize their space - adding a bit of their personality to their space can make them more comfortable. Decorate with items that are important to them such as bedding, framed photos, or favorite knick knacks.
Coordinate transportation - losing independence can be a significant challenge for seniors. Provide them peace of mind by arranging transportation for outings, medical appointments or family gatherings.
Stay in touch - Help your loved one feel connected with frequent visits and/or phone calls. Isolation can lead to feelings of sadness and depression. Reassure them that they’re not forgotten. Along with regular visit, surprise drop-ins are wonderful way to lift their spirits.
Schedule short outings - if their health permits, go out for a treat or an errand that they enjoy. Allow them to participate in groups and clubs they may be part of or encourage them to make friends and engage in community activities.
