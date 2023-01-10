I read the recent opinion article by Jerry Herrmann with some dismay. I believe the subject matter of volunteers is a very important discussion item in our city, but he has made some very general remarks which mischaracterize the nature of volunteerism in our city.
It is misplaced and irresponsible to blame the current administrative leadership for changing policies which Mr. Herrmann believes destroy volunteerism in the city. In my opinion, the current city manager and staff are in fact addressing problems that have plagued this community for the 30 years that I have lived here. I speak from experience, having volunteered with over 10 different city commissions, committees and neighborhood and citizen involvement associations.
For years this city has had policies regarding fees for use of services and facilities and, quite frankly, past leaders have done a poor job managing these policies and ensuring consistency across the board.
I believe the city has been, within its budget, very generous with its funding for volunteer groups, organizations such as the one Mr. Herrmann is associated with, and neighborhood organizations. They have made major commitments to get staff liaisons involved with these groups from police, fire, parks, planning etc. There has been no shortage of support for volunteers in Oregon City. But the reality is that it costs money to staff these programs and operate these city facilities and the city has never consistently charged volunteers to use them. In some cases volunteer organizations have profited from these facilities and not compensated the city for their use.
Costs are now higher to operate city-owned facilities and the city is suffering a shortage of employees, much like other organizations. These challenges must be addressed and managed, which I believe the city administration and elected policy makers are doing well.
Mr. Herrmann has been a tremendous asset to this community over the many years he has lived here, and I am glad we have such a dedicated volunteer along with the hundreds of others across the city. These individuals, along with our administrative leadership, commissions, and boards are what make Oregon City the unique and wonderful place it is to live.
That said, I would recommend to Mr. Herrmann that perhaps if he would like to see changes in how the city interacts with its citizen and professional volunteers that the response should be more positive and proactive. These efforts would help create a more positive environment for volunteers rather than dissuade them.
Former Oregon City Commissioner Tim Powell has served on various city committees, including the Planning Commission and the Citizens Involvement Committee.