Tim Powell

 Raymond Rendleman Pamplin Media Group

I read the recent opinion article by Jerry Herrmann with some dismay. I believe the subject matter of volunteers is a very important discussion item in our city, but he has made some very general remarks which mischaracterize the nature of volunteerism in our city.

It is misplaced and irresponsible to blame the current administrative leadership for changing policies which Mr. Herrmann believes destroy volunteerism in the city. In my opinion, the current city manager and staff are in fact addressing problems that have plagued this community for the 30 years that I have lived here. I speak from experience, having volunteered with over 10 different city commissions, committees and neighborhood and citizen involvement associations.