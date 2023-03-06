When walking into a bookstore, one can’t help but think of the number of stories that surround them, filling every page of every book in the room. One new Oregon City business is hoping to bring this same feeling of stories and connection to a different space: a boutique.
Studio Grey celebrated its grand opening in January and since then has brought a fresh new vision to Oregon City’s Main Street landscape, fitting in perfectly in its tucked-away alleyway location.
Originally from Vienna, Austria, owner Dani Juhala has been in the fashion industry for years. She’s had her own personal stylist business, worked for a German handbag company, and has gotten to travel across the globe, finding small brands and creators and forging connections far and wide.
“That was the idea when I moved back: This is kind of thing that I love the most,” Juhlala said, “finding unique things that are not mass produced, things that are curated, that have a story.”
Juhala’s initial idea for what was to become Studio Grey was an online-only store, but she quickly discovered that the fun of sharing the stories of her curated collection was lost in the digital space.
After a pop-up business in Lake Oswego, Juhala finally started down the path to the current form of Studio Grey, first located on her property in West Linn.
“It was only 150 square feet,” Juhala said, “but it provided a good place to have some of these fun little curated things.”
Having such a small space was perfect for the times as well. With many people uncomfortable about shopping in large crowds during COVID, Studio Grey was able to provide them with a small, personalized space where people felt more comfortable shopping.
“That was fabulous for as long as it was, but I love people,” said Juhala, “and as soon as we entered into a phase where it was safe to be around people again, I loved the idea of having a space where we can gather.”
Searching for an upgrade in space, while still matching her vision just as well as before, Juhala began searching for new locations in one of her favorite local spots: downtown Oregon City.
“When my girlfriends and I would go out, we would go to Oregon City,” Juhala said. “We love Main Street, and I’m from downtown Vienna, so I’m a city girl. I love the idea of parking somewhere and just going and having a cocktail here, some food there.”
A vacant space in the alleyway between Seventh and Eighth, right off Railroad Avenue, spoke to Juhala as soon as she entered.
The walls were already grey inside, the layout of the windows and doors matching almost exactly with the layout of her previous studio. Spattering of paint spread across the rough concrete floor, remnants from the previous tenant, an artist. And what’s more, the building was ripe with history. In the 1920s, it was home to the old Oregon City jail — bars from the cells are still visible in the back of the shop — giving the location its own stories, much like the collection it now houses.
“It’s quite a bit bigger. My shopping area is about 800 square feet, but it just doesn’t seem overwhelming,” Juhala remarked. “I didn’t want to have a giant space filled with things just to fill (it). Really my goal is to bring things that have that curated story.”
The Community and Stories Within
Whether about its maker, its origin or its construction, every item in Studio Grey has its own story. Many of the items, too, give back in some way, such as a collection of clay bracelets that help fund jobs and provide clean water to children in Haiti.
Elsewhere, handwoven baskets by Oregon-based company Thrive help provide jobs for women in Bali, and ceramic crafts made by a recently widowed woman in Colorado help her provide for her family in the aftermath of her loss.
For many of the items in the store, Juhala has her own travels and outgoing personality to thank for forging the connections needs to create such a personalized and curated collection.
“I’ve been to Amsterdam, I’ve been to Berlin, to Copenhagen and to Paris,” Juhala said. “I try to find trade shows there because you always find amazing items that you know are just a little bit different and have a different story.”
Though many items come from places all over the world, many others come directly from the local Oregon City community that Juhlala has connected with over her past month of business.
“There’s been such a warm welcome here in Oregon City,” Juhala said. “I’ve been up at the Chamber of Commerce a couple of times and through telling my story, they’re like, 'Oh, we know somebody that’s a maker.'”
One such creator is Harlacher Farm, a family-owned hobby farm and shop located on the outskirts of the Westling Farm neighborhood on Finnegans Way, whose hand-crafted, one-of-a-kind Australian wool hats are on display and for sale at Studio Grey.
“You know, I kind of thought, oh gosh, I’m coming from West Linn. Am I going to be welcomed? Am I the outsider? But it’s been amazing,” Juhala said. “Everybody stops and says hello. And what I love so far is people come in and they check it out, but most of them come back. Not everybody buys something the first time, but it just kind of stays on their mind.”
Going forward, focusing on connecting with the community in Oregon City is Juhala’s biggest goal. With sunnier skies hopefully on the horizon, Juhala hopes to utilize the outdoor space in her city alleyway and stay open later in the summer to welcome happy-hour shoppers.
“I don’t have lofty goals of seven locations. I don’t want that. I just love being in front of the customer,” Juhala said. “My goal is just to be here and meet more people and bring in new items. Every time you stop in, you’ll find something new and exciting.”