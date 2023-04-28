Before the fourth flight of the girls long jump at the Nike/Jesuit Twilight Relays on Friday at Jesuit High School, there’s a slight delay. The crew working the sand pit needs to find a longer tape measure, and fast.
Why?
Oregon City’s Sophia Beckmon is set to jump, and her personal best is a whopping three feet longer than the next best in the state.
Within minutes, the crew finds the tape measure, and Beckmon prepares to make her first jump.
“Three big steps back,” the nearest official tells a girl filming each jump from behind the sand — her perch is in danger for the first time today.
Beckmon's first jump measures in at 21 feet flat, then she apologizes to the same girl filming. The three steps weren’t enough.
Just minutes later, Beckmon would go on to break her own state record with a 22-04 jump on her last attempt that sent the local crowd at Jesuit High School into disbelief with the mark that's also the biggest jump in the country this season.
The senior Pioneer is writing long jump history, and she’s beginning to receive the appropriate star treatment for doing so.
“The reality sets in when you always have people coming up to you, like little girls and stuff,” Beckmon said. “And they would just ask you for your signature or something. That’s been the best part for me.”
As those around her have begun to take Beckmon seriously as a truly rare talent, she says she’s done the same for herself.
“Knowing that I have teammates who look up to me and knowing that I have people that look up to me, especially younger girls,” Beckmon said. “It’s been making me put myself into more of a serious situation, because hey, people are watching you and you can influence people, so you gotta be ready for that.”
At the Nike/Jesuit Twilight Relays, Beckmon was a wondrous influence, prompting a rhythmic clap from the crowd before each of her final two jumps. On her last attempt, with another victory well-in-hand, Beckmon came just one inch short of the national record for high schoolers.
“After that first jump, my coach wanted us to play with it a little bit, because I had a good mark already, and he just told me to have fun now,” Beckmon said. “When that third jump came, I knew kind of what was about to happen — as soon as I got the clap going, I was probably the most focused I’ve ever felt in my life. Change in energy, everyone was clapping, I felt great, and then I just went, and it happened.”
But still, after setting multiple state records and stealing the show at the Twilight relays, Beckmon is far from done. With the state championships lurking on the horizon, the Illinois-commit remains focused despite her continued dominance.
“I’m sure another day like this will happen, hopefully at state,” Beckmon said. “So, I’m feeling really good for state.”
And rightfully so, as the Oregon City senior has joined Olympic company atop the all-time high school track and field leaderboards. On Friday, Beckmon passed a mark set by Kathy McMillan, who ultimately took silver at the 1976 Montreal Olympic Games.
With the opportunity to follow, or even surpass McMillan’s footsteps, Beckmon is still fixated on improving.
“Actually listening to my coach once in a while, and trusting in him that he knows what he’s doing has made a big difference,” Beckmon said. “My runway approach has been in the making still, but it’s been so much better. I’ve been able to stay under myself and actually get some air.”
Apparently, according to Beckmon, last year’s season best mark of 20-8 wasn’t quite “getting some air.”
“Last year I really only had my speed to work off,” Beckmon said. “Now I can actually get off the board and get up in the air.”
So, despite dominating the long jump scene in Oregon for years, Beckmon says she’s still making large progressions as an athlete and figuring things out.
With the state championships set for historic Hayward Field at the end of May, the national record better keep an eye out.