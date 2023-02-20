From left to right: Devon Reeves, Allie Hayes, Hailey Grotjohn and Rowan Schmidt qualified for the state finals in the 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay, placing eighth in both events at the 6A state championships on Feb. 18.
PMG Photo: Andy Dieckhoff
Oregon City freshman Devon Reeves swims the anchor leg of the 200-yard medley relay at the 2023 OSAA 6A Swimming State Championships on Feb. 18.
PMG Photo: Andy Dieckhoff
Oregon City freshman Devon Reeves took eighth place in the 50-yard freestyle race at the 2023 OSAA 6A Swimming State Championships on Feb. 18.
PMG Photo: Andy Dieckhoff
Oregon City freshman Rowan Schmidt launches into the backstroke leg of the 200-yard medley relay at the 2023 OSAA 6A Swimming State Championships.
PMG Photo: Andy Dieckhoff
Oregon City freshman Rowan Schmidt swims the backstroke leg of the 200-yard medley relay at the 2023 OSAA 6A Swimming State Championships on Feb. 18.
PMG Photo: Andy Dieckhoff
Oregon City junior Allie Hayes prepares to compete in the 200-yard individual medley event at the 2023 OSAA 6A Swimming State Championships on Feb. 18.
PMG Photo: Andy Dieckhoff
Oregon City junior Allie Hayes swims the freestyle leg of the 200-yard individual medley race at the 2023 OSAA 6A Swimming State Championships on Feb. 18.
PMG Photo: Andy Dieckhoff
Oregon City junior Allie Hayes swims the butterfly leg of the 200-yard individual medley during the 2023 OSAA 6A Swimming State Championships on Feb. 18.
PMG Photo: Andy Dieckhoff
Oregon City freshman Kenji Kasubuchi, shown here in a December meet against West Linn, qualified for state in the 200 individual medley and 500 freestyle.
PMG File Photo: Andy Dieckhoff
Oregon City sophomore Ella Shrout (right) was the top-scoring swimmer among Class 6A para-athletes at the OSAA swimming state championships on Feb. 18.
The swimmers from Oregon City High School may not have come home from the state championships with any gold around their necks, but the Pioneers sent a subtle warning shot that they could be a force for years to come.
At the OSAA 6A Swimming State Championships, which were held Friday and Saturday, Feb. 17-18, at Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center in Beaverton, Oregon City had six swimmers take to the pool and swam in seven events during Saturday’s final heats.
The Pioneers’ girls team qualified for the finals in both short relay events, with junior Allie Hayes, sophomore Hailey Grotjohn, and freshmen Devon Reeves and Rowan Schmidt teaming up for each of those events. Oregon City finished eighth in both races, putting up a time of 1:52.71 in the 200-yard medley relay and 1:44.10 in the 200 freestyle relay.
"Our group of freshmen did really well. … The Pio ladies shone in both of their relays," Watt said, adding that the team shaved time off their swims on Saturday night.
Hayes, Reeves and Schmidt also qualified for the finals in individual events.
Reeves was the first to compete in an individual event, taking eighth place in the 50 freestyle with a time of 25.13 seconds. Reeves also swam in Friday’s 100 freestyle preliminary heat but missed the finals cut by just two-tenths of a second and settled for 11th place.
“I swam pretty rough, but it’s been good,” Reeves said on Saturday, adding that she has enjoyed her first season with the high school team. “I really like my team, and it’s a great atmosphere. It’s been great.”
Despite her own disappointment, head coach Bryan Watt pointed out that Reeves was the top freshman in the 50 freestyle finals — a spectacular achievement in its own right.
“She definitely has the X-factor,” Watt said of the freshman.
The other Oregon City freshman to make it to Saturday was Schmidt, who took eighth in the 100 backstroke event with a time of 58.65. Schmidt was the only freshman to make the finals cut, and she finished ahead of her teammate Hayes, who took ninth place in 1:00.15. Schmidt also placed 11th in the 100 butterfly prelims on Friday.
Hayes was the only Pioneer swimmer to qualify for the finals in a second individual event. The junior placed eighth in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:12.51, though she had a stronger swim on Friday night. Hayes was more than three seconds faster in the Friday race, taking third in the prelims and giving an indication that she could be in medal contention next season.
Oregon City freshman Kenji Kasubuchi was the only state qualifier on the boys’ side, and he finished in a respectable 13th place in both the 200 individual medley and 500 freestyle prelims on Friday.
"Kenji is an exceptional all-around talent and he will be back next year, ready to shine," Watt said of Kasubuchi.
The Pioneers rounded out the weekend with sophomore Ella Shrout’s performance in the mixed events for para-athletes. Shrout finished fourth overall in the mixed 50 freestyle, and tops in Class 6A, with a time of 41.88 seconds. In the mixed 100 freestyle, Shrout came in third (1:35.63) as the only 6A competitor in the event.
Perhaps most notably, none of Oregon City’s state qualifiers were seniors. After experiencing measured success at state this year, Watt expects his Pioneers to be back in the pool and hungrier than ever next year.
"We plan on next year being a great chance for these girls to come back and show what they can do."
Andy Dieckhoff covers high school sports in Clackamas County.
"As a lifelong participant and fan of all things sport, I appreciate the work and time necessary to excel on the various fields of play. It’s that appreciation that drives me to both acknowledge, reward, and celebrate the commitment made by boys and girls athletes from the field to the court, mat to the pool, diamond to the track, and beyond."