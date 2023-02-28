Oregon City High School Equestrian Team Drill Coach & Assistant Coach Alexa Wacker carries the American Flag during the flag ceremony at the first TRV OHSET meet of the season. She is a 2018 graduate of OCHS and also was a four-year member of the equestrian team.
Following the first OHSET state championship in school history last year, the Oregon City High School equestrian team opened the 2022-23 district season on the right foot.
Oregon City kicked off its title defense by cruising past the field in its first Tri-River Valley District competition, Feb. 16-19, at Yamhill County Fairgrounds in McMinnville. The Pioneers scored 1,228 points to finish comfortably ahead of Molalla (520 points) and Wilsonville (404 points). Oregon City won 14 of 17 individual events to rocket to victory, and also won the team event scoring.
During head coach Angie Wacker's nine years at the helm, Oregon City has won the Tri-River Valley District title each season. The Pioneers will try to make it 10 in a row this season with a group that trends on the younger side.
The new group is led by its only two seniors Grace Duyn and Joie Ellington, both four-year members of the program. They will help bring along the seven freshmen that joined the team this season. Among the newcomers, Lila Simpson joins older sister Brook on the team, while Lilly Zuber continues the family legacy after her sister, Jessica, finished a four-year career with the team in 2021.
"(I am) excited about how the team has grown larger this year and lots of new and young talent coming aboard," Wacker said in an email.
Duyn led the way in individual scoring at the district opener, winning all five of her individual events and scoring 100 points for the Oregon City cause. Next up was junior Anna Hamersly with 96 points, followed by freshman Zoie Furrow (88), Ellington (78), sophomore Braelee Borden (65) and freshman Lilly Zuber (65).
In team scoring, Furrow was tops with 244 team points, followed by Ellington (242), Borden (236), sophomore René Haltiner (236), Zuber (226) and Hamersly (222).
"The freshmen had an impressive showing at their first OHSET competition," Wacker said. Among the highlights were first-place finishes from Furrow in barrels and pole bending, Mary Jolma in driving and Aubrey Hubel in steer daubing. Meanwhile, fellow first-year Pioneers Kayla Spangler and Taylor Rambo each had several top placings.
The Pioneers will be in district action again later this month, when they head back to the Yamhill County Fairgrounds in McMinnville for the second Tri-River Valley competition from March 16-19.
For more information, including full competition results and a calendar of events, visit the OHSET website at ohset.com.
Andy Dieckhoff covers high school sports in Clackamas County.
"As a lifelong participant and fan of all things sport, I appreciate the work and time necessary to excel on the various fields of play. It’s that appreciation that drives me to both acknowledge, reward, and celebrate the commitment made by boys and girls athletes from the field to the court, mat to the pool, diamond to the track, and beyond."