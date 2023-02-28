Following the first OHSET state championship in school history last year, the Oregon City High School equestrian team opened the 2022-23 district season on the right foot.

Oregon City kicked off its title defense by cruising past the field in its first Tri-River Valley District competition, Feb. 16-19, at Yamhill County Fairgrounds in McMinnville. The Pioneers scored 1,228 points to finish comfortably ahead of Molalla (520 points) and Wilsonville (404 points). Oregon City won 14 of 17 individual events to rocket to victory, and also won the team event scoring.

Andy Dieckhoff covers high school sports in Clackamas County.

