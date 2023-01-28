Oregon City’s game plan against the Tigard Tigers on Friday night was to get back to basic, fundamental girls basketball.
For the Pioneers, that means defense, defense, and more defense.
Senior guard Mollie Miller scored 10 of her game-high 15 points for Oregon City in the second half, but it was the Pioneers’ full-court, high-pressure defense that keyed Friday’s 48-31 Three Rivers League win over the Tigers at Oregon City High School.
Oregon City’s Samara Lugo finished with nine points and Kaylee Foster and Jaycee Stiegeler added seven points each to help the Pioneers (11-6, 4-1 Three Rivers) bounce back from Tuesday’s disappointing 45-24 home loss against league-leading Tualatin.
“That’s what we needed is just to come together as a team and play a good four quarters of basketball,” Oregon City coach Tiffani Traver said. “And it was nice because no matter which five we had out there, they played hard and competed. A good team win for us.”
Tigard’s Hailey Shimojima and Jordyn Smith scored eight points each to pace the Tigers (10-5, 2-3), who never recovered after falling behind 21-9 at halftime.
“The effort was there the entire game,” said Shimojima, the Tigers’ senior guard. “Our shots weren’t falling, but we still get to play them another time, so we’ll get it.”
After Tuesday’s loss to Tualatin, the Pioneers needed time to assess the damage and regroup.
“It was a little bit of a wake-up call because we know that we can compete,” Traver said. “We came together as a team Wednesday and talked a few things through and really decided we’re going to play the rest of the season hard for each other, and that’s what you saw tonight.
“So, yeah, I’d say Tuesday’s game had an impact on tonight’s game because it reset things for us.”
Smith scored the game’s first basket for Tigard on the game’s first shot, but the rest of the first quarter belonged to Oregon City. The Pioneers closed the quarter on a 13-2 run, and the real difference was a stifling defense that held the Tigers to four points on 2-for-12 shooting from the field and forced 10 turnovers.
In the second quarter, Oregon City outscored the Tigers 8-5 to extend the lead to 21-9. And although the Pioneers weren’t exactly lighting it up on offense, their defense was so staunch that there was never a point where it looked as if Tigard was ready to climb back in the game.
High-pressure defense is nothing new at Oregon City. It was a staple of the program when the Pioneers were winning state championships under Brad Smith and Carl Tinsley. It was that way when coach Kurt Guelsdorf was running the show. And it’s still that way today under Traver, now in her fifth season as head coach.
Hey, if it ain’t broke …
“Our defense speeds a lot of teams up, so they rush into their offense, and then they’re out of control,” Traver said. “They usually can’t bring the ball up the floor and already have something set, so they’re a little off balance to start, and that makes it harder to get into your set offense.”
Tigard cut the lead to 26-14 when Shimojima knocked down a 3-pointer from the top of the arc with 4:18 to play in the third quarter, but that was as close as the Tigers came in the second half.
The Pioneers closed the third quarter on an 11-0 run, taking their biggest lead of the night when Lugo made one of two free throws to make it 34-14.
In the fourth quarter, the teams traded baskets before turning the game over to their reserves to close out the game.
"It was definitely a good comeback after our Tualatin game," said Stiegeler, the Pioneers' senior guard. "We've been working really hard in practice, especially on our defense, which is definitely something we're known for and something we put ahead of everything else.
"Tonight, our energy was there, our bench was there. … It was awesome."
Aisha Mohamoud had six points off the Tigard bench and was the only player for the Tigers other than Shimojima or Smith to score more than one basket.
“On offense, we have some things to work on, but I’m not overly disappointed about how that went,” Tigard coach Erica Hansen said. “We know every time we walk into this gym that they’re going to be physical and we just have to match that temp and be physical, too.
“There’s always room for improvement. But, yeah, I thought we were pretty physical. You know, sometimes things just didn’t fall our way with our shooting and rebounds and everything. I felt like we did a pretty good job, and I think the girls will be ready to go the next time we see them.
“Just for tonight, I’m proud of them for the way that they fought hard all the way until the end. We’ve just got to make our shots.”