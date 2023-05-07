The Oregon City Equestrian Team recently continued a dominant season, sweeping their final Oregon High School Equestrian Teams (OHSET) district meet at Yamhill County Fairgrounds in McMinnville on April 20-23.
After scoring 1127 points during the three-day event, Oregon City won in convincing fashion, finishing more than 500 points ahead of second-place Molalla, which finished with 559 points. The Pioneers’ drill team, team versatility, in-hand obstacle relay team, working pairs, and birangle team each remained unbeaten in McMinnville, continuing to prove themselves as one of the premier high school equestrian programs in the area.
According to head coach Angie Wacker, the next exciting step is challenging the rest of the state at the OHSET State Championships which begin on May 11th in Redmond. While Oregon City came away with its first state title in school history a season ago, Wacker and company aren’t done yet.
The Pioneers are led by senior Grace Duyn, who’s scored a team-high 94 individual points this season, and freshman Zoie Furrow, who qualified for the most events at the state championship and took home a team-high 11 district medals.
Still, the team is deep, as senior Joie Ellington led the way with 248 team points this season, while several other Pioneers were among the district’s leaders in points.
After three district meets, Oregon City leads Molalla in first place by a margin of 3521 to 1635.
The point gap between the Pioneers and the second-place Indians is greater than the gap between the Indians and seventh-place Lakeridge, which finished with 500 points on the season.
Having already dominated the regular season, Oregon City will look to claim a second-straight state championship next week. The state meet will run May 11-14 at the Deschutes Fair and Expo Center in Redmond.