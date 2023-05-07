The Oregon City Equestrian Team recently continued a dominant season, sweeping their final Oregon High School Equestrian Teams (OHSET) district meet at Yamhill County Fairgrounds in McMinnville on April 20-23.

After scoring 1127 points during the three-day event, Oregon City won in convincing fashion, finishing more than 500 points ahead of second-place Molalla, which finished with 559 points. The Pioneers’ drill team, team versatility, in-hand obstacle relay team, working pairs, and birangle team each remained unbeaten in McMinnville, continuing to prove themselves as one of the premier high school equestrian programs in the area.