No one was about to catch up to Jayce Bartley.
The Oregon City High School senior got off to a blazing start to the 100-meter dash.
Running with an ultra-smooth stride, Bartley kept up his rapid pace, sprinting to victory in the event during the Pioneers’ Three Rivers League dual meet with Tualatin, held Wednesday, April 12 at Pioneer Memorial Stadium.
After crossing the finish line, Bartley shook hands with his teammates, accepted congratulations and got a smile on his face.
“I don’t know what I just ran, but it felt pretty good,” he said.
It was.
Bartley sprinted to victory in the 100 in a season-best time of 10.91 seconds. That mark, as of Wednesday, was the top mark so far in the season in the Three Rivers League, and the second-best time for the 100 in the entire state, with only South Medford senior Andrew Walker, who has season-best mark of 10.71, having gone faster.
Bartley, with his season-best time of 22.19 in the 200, also has the state’s second-best mark this season in that event, again trailing only Walker (21.67).
In addition to those individual accomplishments, Bartley has also teamed with sophomore Keaton Moore and juniors Eron Harvey and Thomas Borden to have the state’s top mark in the 4x100 relay, so far this season, with a time of 42.73.
“I’m pretty happy with the season so far,” Bartley said with a smile. “I’ve been working pretty hard.”
Bartley is coming off a junior campaign that saw him win TRL district titles in both the 100 and 200. He went on to place fifth in the 100 at last year’s Class 6A state championships with a time of 10.90, and he was third in the 200 at the Class 6A state meet with a mark of 21.98.
“It was good,” Bartley said of his junior season. “I had my ups and downs, but then I finally learned to trust the process. It went well at the end of the season.”
And, so far, his senior season sure appears to potentially be even better.
“It’s carried over to this year. I’m a lot more consistent this season,” he said. “My average time is a lot faster, so far.”
One of the reasons – good old-fashioned hard work.
“I trained all through winter, for my club, Resolute,” Bartley said. “I’ve been continuing the work and putting in the time, hoping it carries over into the school season.”
So far, it sure seems like it has, and Bartley isn’t about to let up.
“I’ve got goals in line, hoping for 10.6 or 10.7,” he said. “But I have to run faster to get there. I’m hoping to win district again, in the 100 and 200. Hoping to win district in the 4x100 and go to state in all four events, with the 4x400.”
In addition to his season-best mark in the 100, Bartley also triumphed in the 200 in Wednesday’s meet with a time of 22.39.
In the 4x100, the Oregon City team of Moore, Harvey, Borden and Bartley ran to victory in 43.11.
“It went pretty good,” said Harvey, who ran the second leg. “Our first handoff was so-so, but the second one was pretty good. It was pretty solid.”
The Pioneers relay team also has high hopes for the rest of the season.
“We’re looking for sub-42 (seconds),” Borden said. “It would be nice to win state. Everyone wants to win state.”
“We want the school record, which is in the high 41s,” said Bartley, who runs the anchor leg. “That’s what we’re hoping for, and we want to perform well at state.”
Like with Bartley, consistent training has been a key to success for the relay team.
“It’s been a bunch of hard work,” Moore said. “We’ve been training hard every week, doing starts every day. It’s been good so far.”
“We’ve all known each other for a while,” Borden said. “That helps with our chemistry, and our handoffs are pretty good this year.”
“It’s cool to have a great group of guys,” Bartley said. “We all know each other and have great chemistry. That helps. We have good team bonding, knowing what the other people are thinking.”
Also for the Oregon City boys in the meet, junior Brandon Hillery won the 110 high hurdles in a time of 16.20 and he triumphed in the 300 intermediate hurdles in 43.01.
Pioneers senior Jacob Nimo had a winning throw of 112 feet, 10 inches in the discus. Senior Caleb Jannsen triumphed in the javelin with a mark of 149-9.
Senior Noah Neal cleared 5-8 to take first place in the high jump and junior Michael Gramson had a winning height of 10-6 in the pole vault.
The Oregon City boys also scored a 78-67 win over Tualatin in the team score.
“We have a very strong boys team,” Bartley said. “The girls kind of dominated last year. We’re hoping to carry our weight this year. Everyone is working hard, putting in the work, and it’s cool to see.”
The Oregon City girls got a 78-66 win over St. Mary’s Academy, and they fell 88-51 to Tualatin at Wednesday’s meet.
The Oregon City team of junior Lydia Dale, junior Samara Lugo, senior Sophia Beckmon and freshman Reese Weygandt won the 4x400 relay in 4:05.17. Beckmon had a winning mark of 19-4.25 in the long jump and senior Mckenna Moore ran to victory in the 300 hurdles in 49.01.