Oregon City came out flat Tuesday night, Jan. 31, giving up the first seven points of the game to West Linn and missing all its 3-pointers in the first half.
Thankfully for the Pioneers, there are four quarters to a basketball game — and the Oregon City girls made the last one theirs.
Behind big second-half performances from juniors Megan Craig and Mollie Miller, who scored 20 of their combined 21 points after halftime, the Pioneers picked up a 37-31 comeback win at West Linn (7-12, 3-3 Three Rivers). Craig led all scorers with 12 points, while Miller had nine in the victory.
West Linn opened the game on a 7-0 run and kept Oregon City (12-6, 5-1 Three Rivers) at bay throughout the entire first half. The Pioneers erased most of the deficit by the end of the first quarter, but the Lions held a slim 15-13 lead going into halftime. Oregon City was getting some of the looks it wanted, but the shots simply were not falling for the Pios.
“I don’t know that it’s anything (West Linn) did against us, versus us just going 0-for-11 from the 3-point line,” Oregon City head coach Tiffani Traver said of her team’s first-half struggles. “We’re usually a pretty good shooting team, so that made it a little hard. Against a zone, when you’re not hitting outside shots, teams can just pack it in.”
At halftime, Traver encouraged her team to stick to the game plan.
“Mainly, we just said ‘keep shooting’ — because shooters shoot,” Traver said. “Then, just keep doing what we do defensively, and we’ll chip away. The girls believed they could do it, and they did.”
Midway through the third quarter, the Lions had extended their lead back out to seven points at 20-13 and Oregon City still had not hit a 3-pointer.
Enter Craig and Miller.
With under four minutes remaining in the third, the Oregon City juniors hit back-to-back shots from beyond the arc, cutting the deficit to a single point in an instant.
“That’s what got us back into the game,” Traver said of the 3-pointers eventually starting to fall. “That helped us build momentum and battle back.”
With 2:00 left in the quarter, junior post Daisy Boling-Schmidt scored the last of her seven points to tie the game at 21 — marking the first time the teams had been even since tipoff. The Lions scored next, though, and still led 23-21 going into the final frame.
That’s when the Pioneers really hit another gear and went on their own 7-0 run.
Craig tied the game up with a pair of free throws early in the stanza, and Miller then gave Oregon City its first lead of the game at 25-23. Then, after a timeout, Craig knocked down another 3-pointer with four and a half minutes remaining to give the Pioneers a five-point cushion. The Lions snapped the run with a pair of free throws, but Craig responded with her third 3-pointer of the second half to make it 31-25.
“I knew Megan was going to hit some shots because she was on target in the first half,” Traver said.
West Linn would not be put away so easily, though, scoring the next six points — including freshman Reese Jordan chipping in four of her team-high 11 points — to bring the game even with three minutes left to play.
On the ensuing possession, Miller hit the biggest shot of the game. The junior nailed a 3-pointer with 2:45 to go, and from there, the Pioneers just needed to hold on for victory. After a West Linn turnover, Oregon City held the ball for more than a full minute before the Lions would touch it again.
Following Craig’s miss on the front end of a one-and-one free-throw opportunity, West Linn had the ball back trailing by three points with under a minute to play. On that all-important possession, however, Pioneer sophomore Kaylee Wiese came up with a steal and was intentionally fouled.
Wiese took a lonely walk up to the empty free throw line, then calmly knocked down both shots to seal the comeback win. Traver noted the huge impact Wiese, the team’s first option off the bench, has on the team.
“Kaylee Wiese, from the free throw line and even defensively, gave us a ton of energy,” Traver said of the sophomore, who finished with eight points. “(That steal) was big. She’s a sophomore, so she has a lot of time left with us. She competes every day. That’s what does coming off the bench.”
With the victory, Oregon City firmly planted itself into second place in the Three Rivers League. The Pioneers finished 5-1 in their first run-through of the league schedule, with their only loss coming to league-leader Tualatin.
Now, they are looking for an equally strong campaign down the homestretch.
“Our league is tough. There isn’t any game that we can go into feeling relaxed, so it’s just winning the games we can in the second half (of the league schedule),” Traver noted.
Oregon City does not have another game this week, giving the team ample time to rest and prepare for a big matchup on Tuesday, Feb. 7, when the Pioneers host third-place Lakeridge (13-5, 4-2 Three Rivers). Following that contest, Oregon City goes on a four-game road trip against St. Mary’s, Lake Oswego, Tualatin and Tigard before finally returning home Feb. 24 for the rematch with West Linn.
“Tualatin is obviously on our radar, but we can’t overlook tough teams like Lakeridge, West Linn again, and Lake Oswego even," Traver added. "Our goal is to win out, but we have to compete to do that. We’re working on getting better every day and not being content with where we’re at.”