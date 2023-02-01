Oregon City came out flat Tuesday night, Jan. 31, giving up the first seven points of the game to West Linn and missing all its 3-pointers in the first half.

Thankfully for the Pioneers, there are four quarters to a basketball game — and the Oregon City girls made the last one theirs.

Tags

South Bureau Sports Editor

"As a lifelong participant and fan of all things sport, I appreciate the work and time necessary to excel on the various fields of play. It’s that appreciation that drives me to both acknowledge, reward, and celebrate the commitment made by boys and girls athletes from the field to the court, mat to the pool, diamond to the track, and beyond."

Recommended for you