It’s said that nobody’s perfect.
Well, maybe Lily Riley wasn’t perfect – but she was as close as she could get. Her Oregon City High School softball teammates looked to be toying with perfection as well.
The Pioneers, with Riley, who nearly threw a perfect game, turning in a dominating performance in the pitcher’s circle, and with the Oregon City lineup smacking hard-hit line drive after hard-hit line drive, powered their way to an impressive 10-0 five-inning win over Wilsonville in a nonleague game played Friday, April 7 at Wilsonville High School.
“It went well,” said Riley, Oregon City’s junior right-handed pitcher. “We kept our energy up. We had a loss this week (a 6-5 11-inning setback at McMinnville), so this was a really good game to help bring us back. Oh yeah, we were fired up. We had to bring the energy today.”
“We did very good,” said Oregon City sophomore Chloe Stromme, who had two hits, including a double, and three RBIs in the victory. “We made adjustments at the plate, which helped us a lot. And we kept our energy up, both on the field and in dugout.”
Oregon City, which was edged 1-0 in 10 innings by Tigard in the 2022 Class 6A state championship game, improved to 8-2 on the season with the victory. But the Pioneers, who have some key returnees back from last year’s state runner-up squad, insist that, while they have high hopes this season, they aren’t looking too far ahead.
“For sure, we want to pick up where we left off, but we’re just taking it one game at a time,” Riley said. “We’re just playing like us.”
“We’re looking to play our softball,” Stromme said. “If the final outcome is a state championship, then it is. But, if it’s not, then as long as we go down playing our brand of softball, then that’s alright.”
Wilsonville, which fell to Pendleton in last year’s Class 5A state title tilt, moved to 6-4 on season with the loss to the powerful Pioneers. The Wildcats, who have a mixture of returnees and young players on the roster, are looking to improve from playing a team the caliber of Oregon City.
“We have a lot of returners, but we also have a good amount of freshmen, so we’re learning,” said Wilsonville junior catcher Maddie Holly, who had the Wildcats’ one hit in the contest. “We talked a lot about making adjustments quicker at the plate. And kind of knowing what each person, what is unique to them for hitting, and what they need to do. That was our big thing, and just cleaning up the little things. Those little errors cost us in the long run.”
“We’re definitely going to work on gap shots, and taking care of the little things,” Wilsonville junior third baseman Grace Wilson said. “We need to make quick adjustments, and not let the pitcher get to us. We’re taking every little mistake we make, and improve on it.”
As for Riley, it would be hard to improve on her performance at Wilsonville.
In her five nearly-perfect innings of work, she struck out 13 batters and walked none, while giving up just the one single to Holly.
“I felt great,” Riley said. “I had my team behind me, and that gives me a really good attitude for the game.”
After the third out of every defensive inning, Riley would get a big smile on her face as she ran over to the Oregon City dugout.
“It’s easy to smile with my team,” she said.
She also put smiles on the faces of her Pioneer teammates.
“I love it when Lily is on the mound,” Stromme said. “I have 100-percent confidence that she’s going to do her best. Just getting to play behind her puts a huge smile on my face.”
Riley and Wilsonville senior Annalise Jardin locked up in a pitchers’ duel early in the contest. While Riley struck out seven of the first nine batters she faced, Jardin relied on her defense, with Wilson, freshman shortstop Sophia Vega and freshman second baseman Kylie Weisgerber all making plays, as neither team was able to get a runner on base in the first two and a half innings.
However, in the bottom of the third inning (Oregon City was the designated home team, as the contest was originally slated for Oregon City before the site was changed earlier in the day), the Pioneers got their offensive attack going.
Junior Chloe Grimmer got things started, drawing a leadoff walk on a 3-2 pitch. Junior Sam Marsh and junior Reese Gardner followed with back-to-back singles, with Grimmer scoring the game’s first run on Gardner’s hit.
Two outs later, the Pioneers got rolling again. Consecutive hits by Stromme, who laced a two-run single to right, and senior Allyson Nordling, a walk to Riley, and then three more singles, coming off the bats of sophomore Ellie Joseph, Grimmer and Marsh quickly pushed the score to 7-0.
“We’re a family, so, when one of us is doing good, we’re kind of all doing good,” Stromme said of the string of hits.
Stromme would double in freshman Caiden Grimmer in the bottom of the fourth, and Marsh had an RBI single and Gardner had an RBI double in the bottom of the fifth inning to up the margin to 10-0, ending the game.
“This was a lot of fun,” Stromme said. “There was so much laughter and jokes in the dugout.”
Oregon City had 12 hits in the contest. Marsh went 3 for 3 at the plate with two runs and three RBI. Caiden Grimmer had two hits and scored twice. Gardner had two hits and drove in a pair of runs.
The Pioneers have one more nonleague game to play, at McNary on April 10, before opening Three Rivers League play April 12 with a title-game rematch against Tigard at Oregon City High School. The league looks to be challenging once again this year, with Lakeridge off to a 10-0 start to the season while Lake Oswego and West Linn are also looking strong – but that’s OK with Oregon City.
“We like that,” Riley said. “Our league last year was definitely very, very competitive. So, it’s something that we’re used to, and something that we’re going to take as a challenge.”
“We’re definitely going to take it as a challenge,” Stromme said. “We’re going to take it one pitch at a time, one game at a time, and see where it takes us.”
For Wilsonville, Holly got the team’s only hit in Friday’s game, hitting a 3-2 pitch for a line-drive single to right field with two outs in the top of the fourth inning.
“I told myself, ‘Lily’s got an insane rise ball, and I’m a sucker for riseballs, so don’t get fooled by it,’” Holly said. “I had to be selective, and I did, she gave it to me, and I went for it.”
There were other bright moments for the Wilsonville squad.
“Our first two innings were especially really good for us,” Wilson said.
Friday’s game was also part of a daunting early-season schedule for the Wildcats, who have faced nine Class 6A teams in their first 10 contests.
“We always try to give ourselves the best advantage that we can, going into league play, playing against these top dogs,” Holly said. “We want to make ourselves better going into league, so we’re ready to go. It worked for us last year, so hopefully we can do it again.”
“We always want to play the best teams, and push ourselves,” Wilson said. “That makes us have a better solid defense, and hitting later on.”
Wilsonville is also hoping that these early-season challenges could pay off at the end of the season.
“We want to go as far as we can, maybe state, and win,” Wilson said.
Wilsonville will open its Northwest Oregon Conference schedule April 11 when it plays at Centennial.