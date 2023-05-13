Oregon City won its 11th softball game in a row Friday, May 12, cruising past Tualatin 13-3 in run-rule fashion to clinch the Three Rivers League title with just one regular season game left on the schedule.
With the road win, the Pioneers improved to 22-3 and 13-1 in league play, two games ahead of second-place Tigard (15-9, 11-3), while gaining revenge over the Timberwolves, who served as the Pioneers lone league loss back in April.
“We have lost on this field for two years now, so this was sort of our breakthrough moment,” Oregon City head coach Mackenzie Washington said. “We knew we just had to come in and get it done today and get rid of this weird elephant in the room that is on this field.”
Oregon City’s bats were clicking early and often on Friday, as the Pioneers brought four runs around in the first frame and never looked back, matching a season-high of 13 runs in just five innings.
By dismissing Tualatin, Oregon City remained ranked second in the 6A classification while continuing a dominant month of May during which the Pioneers have outscored opponents 46-11.
According to Washington, that dominance has begun to manifest as her team continually behaves like a family.
“This is a great group of girls. They get along really well on and off the field,” Washington said. “They’re just a close-knit family, and it really helps. They know they have each other’s backs, they trust each other, and they lean on each other.”
Thanks to some “close-knit” friendships, Oregon City is among the state’s top title contenders with the postseason set to begin on May 22.
“I especially have my confidence in my girl Gina (Allen) at short, my best friend,” junior Allyson Nordling said. “She does awesome out there and so does everyone else behind me. I have complete confidence in my catcher and everyone else on the field.”
Nordling picked up a complete-game victory in the circle on Friday, holding the Timberwolves scoreless in four of her five innings pitched.
Still, the junior says pitching isn’t her typical forte, testifying to the depth and talent of the Pioneers’ roster.
“I haven’t pitched much this season, I’ve been mainly at second,” Nordling said. “I’ve been doing a lot of work at two backing up my other pitchers, but I know when they’re on the mound I have their back and when I’m on the mound they have my back as well.”
Naturally, the depth doesn’t end in the circle. When asked who the top difference-makers have been this season, Washington can’t provide just a name or two — her Pioneers are talented top-to-bottom.
“You know, it rotates every day,” Washington said. “I’d say one through nine, one through 10, whoever’s in the lineup that day is producing, and that’s all I can ask for.
“It’s always been next man up. Anytime someone gets out on that field, they’re doing their job, and we’re executing really well.”
Within that starting batting order, Oregon City boasts four left-handers, a number that few other teams across the state can match. As the postseason draws closer, the Pioneers possess practical strengths to go alongside their family-esque bonds.
“With the lefties, it’s cool to have different sides of the ball covered,” Washington said. “It’s just different.”
Bound for a favorable postseason seed, the Pioneers will hope to carry the dominance of their lefty-filled, friendship-fueled lineup into the playoffs.
Despite winning 11 straight, Washington says her group has been properly tested, inciting confidence at the right time.
“We’re still playing in close games, and we are getting challenged, which is great,” Washington said. “The Three Rivers League is always strong, which prepares us really well, so even when we’re winning, we’re winning and we’re learning.”
Oregon City closed the season Monday, May 15 with a game against Lake Oswego. Rankings for Class 6A freeze Thursday, May 18 where the postseason bracket will be revealed. Check oregoncitynewsonline.com for the Pioneers placement with round one games beginning May 22.