Oregon City won its 11th softball game in a row Friday, May 12, cruising past Tualatin 13-3 in run-rule fashion to clinch the Three Rivers League title with just one regular season game left on the schedule.

With the road win, the Pioneers improved to 22-3 and 13-1 in league play, two games ahead of second-place Tigard (15-9, 11-3), while gaining revenge over the Timberwolves, who served as the Pioneers lone league loss back in April.