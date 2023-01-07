High school swimming: Oregon City vs. West Linn (Dec. 15, 2022)

Oregon City freshman Kenji Kasubuchi swims the first leg of the Pioneers' 200-meter medley relay during a home dual against West Linn on Thursday, Dec. 15.

 PMG photo: Andy Dieckoff

The Oregon City High School swim team continued its torrid start to the season by sweeping Tigard in a recent dual meet.

The Pioneers bested the Tigers in a meet held Thursday, Jan. 5, in Tigard. The Oregon City girls easily topped Tigard 93-77, while the boys pulled out a closer 89-81 win against the Tigers. With the wins, both Pioneer teams remain undefeated in dual meets to start the season.