The Oregon City High School swim team continued its torrid start to the season by sweeping Tigard in a recent dual meet.
The Pioneers bested the Tigers in a meet held Thursday, Jan. 5, in Tigard. The Oregon City girls easily topped Tigard 93-77, while the boys pulled out a closer 89-81 win against the Tigers. With the wins, both Pioneer teams remain undefeated in dual meets to start the season.
Oregon City has seen some consistent sources of success through the first three meets, most notably in both its girls 200-yard relays.
In the 200 medley relay, junior Allie Hayes and sophomore Hailey Grotjohn have teamed up with freshmen Rowan Schmidt and Devon Reeves to win all three races thus far. The 200 freestyle relay has also been perfect to this point, with senior Ashlyn Watt taking Grotjohn's place alongside Hayes, Schmidt and Reeves.
The Oregon City girls team has also excelled in individual events this year. Against Tigard, Reeves took first place in both the 200 and 500 freestyle, while Schmidt was first in the 200 individual medley and second only to Hayes, her teammate, in the 100 butterfly. Hayes also won the 100 backstroke, while Watt took first in the 50 freestyle.
The boys team has seen similar success to this point, including some standout performances from its freshmen.
Kenji Kasubuchi took first place in the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke races against Tigard, while fellow freshman Vernon Meade was tops in the 200 individual medley competition. Kasubuchi and Meade teamed up with junior Cruse Condray and senior Zackary McDonald to win the 200 medley relay over the Tigers.
In the other short relay, Condray joined forces with sophomores Aidan Colvin, Logan Lamb and Payton Solarski to win the 200 freestyle relay event. Colvin added another individual win to Oregon City's ledger, too, taking first place in the 500 freestyle race.
With dual meet wins over Tualatin, West Linn and Tigard in hand, Oregon City will wrap up its league schedule with dual meets against Lake Oswego (Jan. 12) and Lakeridge (Jan. 19).