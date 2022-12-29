The Oregon City High School girls basketball team looks to be on the road back to the postseason.

Behind a balanced offense and a stifling defense, Oregon City defeated Kentwood, Washington, 48-37 in the quarterfinals of the Pacific Office Automation Holiday Classic on Wednesday, Dec. 28. Mollie Miller led the Pioneers with 12 points in the win, while fellow junior Daisy Boling-Schmidt added 10 points and a team-high eight rebounds.

Tags

Recommended for you