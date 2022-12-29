The Oregon City High School girls basketball team looks to be on the road back to the postseason.
Behind a balanced offense and a stifling defense, Oregon City defeated Kentwood, Washington, 48-37 in the quarterfinals of the Pacific Office Automation Holiday Classic on Wednesday, Dec. 28. Mollie Miller led the Pioneers with 12 points in the win, while fellow junior Daisy Boling-Schmidt added 10 points and a team-high eight rebounds.
The win over Kentwood continued the strong start Oregon City has experienced to this point. The Pioneers recently took second place at the Capitol City Classic, held Dec. 19-21 at Corban University in Salem, with Miller and Boling-Schmidt making the all-tournament first and second teams, respectively.
“We made it to the championship game by playing as a team, playing good defense all together,” Miller said of the Capitol City Classic run. “Teams have come in and scouted us, so we just need to play as well as we can as a team.”
“This team is actually a team,” Boling-Schmidt added. “It’s very loving, very supportive. We all love each other, and all the girls bring so much energy. It’s been really fun and really successful.
"Even if we don’t win a game," Boling-Schmidt continued, "we go to practice, fix it and are ready for more successful games.”
The Pioneers do have a few reliable sources of offense in Miller and Boling-Schmidt, but make no mistake: the Oregon City operation relies on every member of the team.
The shots weren’t always falling on Wednesday — the Pioneers shot just 31.8% from the field and 8.3% on 3-pointers — but each of the eight players who took the floor managed to score at least one point. Just as importantly, all but one player recorded at least one steal or blocked shot on the defensive end.
In addition to the 22 points from Miller and Boling-Schmidt, three other Oregon City players — Samara Lugo, Jaycee Stiegeler and Kaylee Wiese — scored at least six points against Kentwood. Lugo led that brigade with nine points, chipping in seven rebounds to boot.
Point guard Megan Craig had a tough day shooting the ball, but she helped facilitate ball movement and asserted herself well down low, grabbing three offensive rebounds. Boling-Schmidt and Stiegeler were also effective on the glass, with four offensive boards apiece.
Meanwhile, on defense, Wiese had a game-high four steals and Kylee Foster added two more as the Pioneers swiped the ball 10 times and forced 27 total turnovers. On the interior, Kyleigh Muth had two of Oregon City’s three blocks, while Miller had the other.
The defensive performance was especially impressive consider the Pioneers didn’t have much intel on their out-of-state opponents from Washington.
“(We were) adjusting on the fly because we didn’t know much about them coming in,” Miller said.
Back in the Pioneer locker room, defense and rebounding were two of the focal points for Oregon City coming out of the Capitol City Classic, in addition to boxing out, working as a team and hitting free throws.
Indeed, the early returns look promising, though there is still room to improve. Oregon City went 19-of-35 (54.2%) from the free-throw line on Wednesday, which allowed Kentwood to stay competitive deep into the game.
“I’d say we did everything well except the free throws,” Boling-Schmidt said.
With the win, Oregon City improved to 5-3 in nonleague play and advanced to the semifinals of the POA Holiday Classic Emerald bracket.
The Pioneers will face McMinnville (4-4), who beat West Salem 51-42 in later quarterfinal action Wednesday evening. Tipoff for the Oregon City-McMinnville game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, at Lincoln High School.
For more information about the tournament, including updated brackets and links to live streams and replays of each game, visit the event website.