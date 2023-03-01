Following a disappointing end to the regular season, the Oregon City girls basketball team got out to a hot start in the state championship tournament.
No. 9 Oregon City (16-8, 8-3 Three Rivers League) blew past No. 24 McNary in the first round of the Class 6A state playoffs on Tuesday, Feb. 28, led by 17 points from junior Mollie Miller. The Pioneers also got nine points from junior Megan Craig, all on 3-pointers.
"At playoff time, it's a one-and-done thing. … We really wanted to get it done and move on to the next team," Craig said after the game. The junior chalked the team's success up to incredible chemistry.
"It's a bond with each other," Craig said of what pushes the Pioneer team forward. "We love each other so much that we just go out there and get it done."
Miller echoed those sentiments.
"Everybody on the team came ready to play," Miller said. "It wasn't just a few people."
Indeed, after building up a considerable lead through three quarters, Oregon City's starters were able to give way to the reserves down the stretch. With each made basket, the Pioneers exploded in celebration.
"It's honestly the best part of the game when we get to cheer them on," Craig said of watching her less-featured teammates shine. "We're a big family here, and it's just so ecstatic and fun."
Miller added: "It was super cool because they spend so much time cheering for all of us. When get the chance to cheer for them, it's just amazing."
All in all, it was a strong opening salvo for Oregon City, especially after a deflating Senior Night loss to Three Rivers League rival West Linn.
"We're trying to keep up the momentum that we built with this game," Miller said after beating McNary. "We had a rough game in our last league game, but we pushed through and really came to play tonight."
With the win, Oregon City moves on to face No. 8 Willamette in the second round of the 6A playoffs. If the Pioneers can grab a win over the Wolverines on Friday, March 3, they will advance to the state quarterfinals in the Chiles Center at the University of Portland.
Oregon City has not reached the final site since 2017, so this year’s team is hungry to break the drought. If the Pioneers can pull it off, it will mark a return to the upper echelons for Oregon’s most decorated high school girls basketball program of all time.
"We'll scout them out and see what they do," Craig said of the team's preparations for its next opponent. "Focus, plan and then execute."
Jordan, Batch lead West Linn past Newberg
Just days after the West Linn wrestling team edged past Newberg to win a state championship, the Lions knocked the Tigers out of the girls hoops bracket with a 46-32 road win Tuesday night.
No. 17 West Linn, which was the only team to win the road in the first round, felt right at home in Newberg. The Lions went on a 14-1 run to open the game and never truly looked back.
Though the Tigers brought the game within five points at 31-26 with five minutes to play, West Linn responded with a 15-6 run down the stretch keyed by freshman Reese Jordan. The young guard scored a team-high 22 points on Tuesday, including 17 in the second half. Meanwhile, it was senior Olive Batch who had 10 of her 16 points in the first half to break the game open for the Lions.
West Linn now advances into a big showdown with No. 1 Jesuit on the road on Friday, March 3, in the second round. The Crusaders easily coasted past No. 32 Sandy in a 72-29 romp Tuesday night.
O’Hollaren, Lakeridge spoil Nelson’s debut
Lakeridge is moving on to the second round after staving off Nelson’s bid to turn its postseason debut into a memorable upset.
After a back-and-forth first quarter, the Pacers broke the game during the middle periods as senior Keelie O’Hollaren scored 18 of her game-high 27 points during those frames. Lakeridge held a 43-25 advantage early in the fourth quarter, but No. 20 Nelson stormed back to make a game of it.
Nelson senior Sophia Hardy hit a 3-pointer for the last of her team-high 15 points, cutting the Hawks’ deficit to just five points with under a minute to play. O’Hollaren knocked down a pair of free throws, however, and the Pacers were able to hold off the late rally.
Lakeridge will move on to a difficult second-round matchup at No. 4 Beaverton on Friday, March 3. The Beavers made quick work of No. 29 Central Catholic on Tuesday, winning 64-25 to set up a second-round date with the Pacers.
Davidson, Clackamas breeze past Sunset
Despite being ranked No. 1 in the OSAA Today Coaches Poll all year long and going undefeated against in-state opponents, Clackamas drew the No. 5 seed in the 6A tournament.
Sophomore star Jazzy Davidson and the Cavaliers wasted no time reminding the state how dangerous they can be. Davidson scored 23 points, while fellow sophomores Allie Roden and Sara Barhoum added 17 and 15, respectively, as Clackamas raced past No. 28 Sunset 84-26 at home.
Clackamas will next host No. 12 Jefferson, which defeated No. 21 Sherwood 56-45 on Tuesday, in the second round of the playoffs on Friday, March 3.
Second-round matchups
No. 1 Jesuit vs. No. 17 West Linn
No. 8 Willamette vs. No. 9 Oregon City
No. 5 Clackamas vs. No. 12 Jefferson
No. 4 Beaverton vs. No. 13 Lakeridge
No. 3 Tualatin/No. 30 Forest Grove* vs. No. 14 Sheldon
No. 6 Barlow vs. No. 11 Benson
No. 7 Grants Pass/No. 26 Mountainside* vs. No. 10 West Salem
No. 2 South Medford/No. 31 Ida B. Wells* vs. No. 15 McMinnville
Games marked with an asterisk (*) indicate that a first-round matchup was postponed until Wednesday, March 1, due to inclement weather.