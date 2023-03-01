Following a disappointing end to the regular season, the Oregon City girls basketball team got out to a hot start in the state championship tournament.

No. 9 Oregon City (16-8, 8-3 Three Rivers League) blew past No. 24 McNary in the first round of the Class 6A state playoffs on Tuesday, Feb. 28, led by 17 points from junior Mollie Miller. The Pioneers also got nine points from junior Megan Craig, all on 3-pointers.

Freshman Reese Jordan scored a team-high 22 points in No. 17 West Linn's first-round upset of No. 16 Newberg in the Class 6A state playoffs on Tuesday, Feb. 28, in Newberg.
Senior Keelie O'Hollaren had a game-high 27 points for No. 13 Lakeridge as the Pacers fended off a late rally from No. 20 Nelson in the first round of the Class 6A state playoffs on Tuesday, Feb. 28, in Lake Oswego.
Sophomore Jazzy Davidson scored a game-high 23 points for No. 5 Clackamas in the Cavaliers' 84-26 romp over Sunset in the first round of the OSAA Class 6A Girls Basketball State Championship tournament on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

