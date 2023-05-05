This fall, Oregon City will have a new face leading its football program, as Aaron Skinner will take over as head coach, the Oregon City School District announced Thursday morning.
Skinner, a native of Carpinteria, California, takes over for the Pioneers after three years spent as the athletic director at Bishop Diego High School in Santa Barbara, California. In addition to his role as athletic director, Skinner served as the defensive coordinator, assistant head coach, wide receiver coach, and defensive back coach for the school’s football program.
In three seasons spent at Bishop Diego, Skinner’s teams went a combined 22-6.
"I would like to thank the Oregon City Superintendent, Dr. Dayle Spitzer, Principal Marjorie Ruzicka and Athletic Director Trinity Gibbons for this amazing opportunity." Skinner said in a press release. "I am honored to be entrusted with running this program, which competes in, by far, the most competitive league in the state of Oregon, and includes some of the most accomplished coaches in the state.”
Despite moving from California, Skinner has a long history in Oregon, serving as an undergraduate assistant for the University of Oregon’s football team starting in 2008. Under Chip Kelly, Skinner helped coach both wide receivers and linebackers before taking a job as wide receivers coach at nearby Marist Catholic High School in 2010.
After returning to his high school alma mater to coach running backs and linebackers in 2012, Skinner found himself back in Oregon in 2014, serving as the assistant head coach for a West Linn program that would go a combined 60-16 over the course of six seasons. During that stretch, Skinner and the Lions took home the 2016 6A state championship.
“I have known for a long time that this program has the potential to be a consistent contender in the TRL,” Skinner said of his newest job. “I am excited to get up to Oregon City and get to work!”
The newly-appointed head coach will have his hands full, as the Three Rivers League sent five of its six teams to the postseason last year. Nonetheless, Skinner’s winning reputation precedes him.
"We are thrilled to welcome Coach Skinner and his family to Oregon City,” Oregon City’s new Athletic Director Trinity Gibbons said in a press release. “He is a proven winner with notable success at every stop along his career. More importantly, he will serve as a great mentor and teacher for the young men in our program. The future is bright for Pioneers Football."