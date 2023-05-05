Aaron Skinner Oregon City football

New Oregon City head football coach Aaron Skinner on the sidelines for Bishop Diego High School in Santa Barbara, California.

 Courtesy Photo: Ruben Joseph Gomez/Bishop Diego High School

This fall, Oregon City will have a new face leading its football program, as Aaron Skinner will take over as head coach, the Oregon City School District announced Thursday morning.

Skinner, a native of Carpinteria, California, takes over for the Pioneers after three years spent as the athletic director at Bishop Diego High School in Santa Barbara, California. In addition to his role as athletic director, Skinner served as the defensive coordinator, assistant head coach, wide receiver coach, and defensive back coach for the school’s football program. 