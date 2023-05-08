graphics-letter-to-the-editor-opinion.jpg

The Oregon City Urban Renewal Agency is asking to “borrow” up to $44 million, and the first point of ballot measure's summary states it would authorize no new tax. Wonderful, right? The money for this measure is not created by new taxes, so where does it come from? Will the "free money" be taken from other city department budgets? That’s been a pattern in many urban renewal cases.

If the developer is $20-$30 million dollars short, why is it the public’s job to bail them out? They claim that the city will immediately get about $26 million back in permits and fees, but really the taxpayers are just paying that for them.