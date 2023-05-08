The Oregon City Urban Renewal Agency is asking to “borrow” up to $44 million, and the first point of ballot measure's summary states it would authorize no new tax. Wonderful, right? The money for this measure is not created by new taxes, so where does it come from? Will the "free money" be taken from other city department budgets? That’s been a pattern in many urban renewal cases.
If the developer is $20-$30 million dollars short, why is it the public’s job to bail them out? They claim that the city will immediately get about $26 million back in permits and fees, but really the taxpayers are just paying that for them.
Summit Development says they’ll build “500-600 housing units, a 100,000-square-foot entertainment building and retail uses of various sizes spread out across the site” with a total budget of a bit over $300 million. They also state that they plan to pay $12 million for the land and another $100 million just to get the site ready for construction. They are also on the hook for street upgrades in the area, at least $12 million on off-site thoroughfares of Washington Street, Abernethy and Redland roads. That leaves around $170 million to build all those 500-600 apartments, the entertainment building and other retail uses on the 62-acre site.
So are they seriously understating their costs? If it costs $200 million for a new courthouse, it seems impossible to build more than 500 apartments and a large entertainment building for $170 million.