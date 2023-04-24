The recently amended Oregon City Urban Renewal Plan identifies seven priority projects, including environmental and geotechnical remediation and redevelopment of the Rossman Landfill site, development of properties at Clackamette Cove and the former Stimson property on Washington Street, and redevelopment and reuse of the old County Courthouse on Main Street, among others. What all of these sites have in common are environmental and geotechnical issues requiring expensive remediation work before any new development can begin. In the absence of upfront public investment, it is unlikely that any improvements or needed remediation will happen on any of these sites.
Once developed, the sites will be home to public amenities, retail shops and restaurants, entertainment and tourism facilities, and needed housing. Development will result in new jobs, infrastructure improvements at developers’ expense, additional system development charges paid to the city to help expand our parks, water and sewer facilities, and ultimately an increased tax base to fund basic services. Left undeveloped, they will remain unproductive eyesores.
On the May 16 ballot, you are being asked to approve the Urban Renewal Commission’s potential borrowing of up to $44 million which would then be used to assist with needed remediation on these sites, making redevelopment possible. Passage of this measure will not increase your property taxes, and failure of this measure will not reduce your property taxes.
I urge you to support moving our city forward. Vote yes on Measure 3-597.
Mike Mitchell serves as a city commissioner and as chair of the Oregon City Urban Renewal Commission.