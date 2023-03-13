The arts community starting 20 years ago has played a big part in my life. Now I am thrilled about plans for public art in the form of murals and sculptures in the Abernethy Green development.
The arts play a huge role in economic development and tourism of any community including the development of our youth. At the Open Space Expo at Tumwater Middle School, it was obvious that Oregon City youth would like the arts to play a bigger role. Students were asked to share their vision of what could be possible in the Abernethy Green development. The students created vision boards for their ideas and needs. Half of the visions referred to the need for arts-based facilities and places for families to safely go in town, indoors in the winter and where different members of the family could separate, follow their interests, and then come together to share their experiences.
The Abernethy Green development has opportunities for the arts and for our youth to stay local. In May, please vote yes on the Urban Renewal Bond measure – our young people are looking to us to help chart their future and the opportunity to stay in the city and be members of a forward-thinking community.
Lynda Orzen is the founder and co-chair of the Three Rivers Artist Guild. She is a former member of the Arts Commission of Oregon City.