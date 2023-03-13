Kids engage in art projects during last year's Festival of the Arts in Oregon City.

 courtesy photo: Lynda Orzen

The arts community starting 20 years ago has played a big part in my life. Now I am thrilled about plans for public art in the form of murals and sculptures in the Abernethy Green development.

The arts play a huge role in economic development and tourism of any community including the development of our youth. At the Open Space Expo at Tumwater Middle School, it was obvious that Oregon City youth would like the arts to play a bigger role. Students were asked to share their vision of what could be possible in the Abernethy Green development. The students created vision boards for their ideas and needs. Half of the visions referred to the need for arts-based facilities and places for families to safely go in town, indoors in the winter and where different members of the family could separate, follow their interests, and then come together to share their experiences.

