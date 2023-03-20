Opinion: New revenue will bring Oregon City better roads, maintained parks, safer schools, robust future Brian Shaw Mar 20, 2023 Mar 20, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Brian Shaw Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Not many communities can say they have the opportunity to have the following:1,500 new jobs (new jobs mean new dollars for schools)An existing landfill that will be capped to prevent groundwater contamination$3 million new revenue to their city for roads and parks each year500 additional housing units (close to urban area – reduce carbon footprint)Provide quality gathering space for our youth and citizensWill not disturb any neighborhoods or have a significant traffic impactOregon City, you have an opportunity to approve this plan on the May 16 ballot. The Abernethy Green development will bring life to a landfill at the entry to our city.The city needs a new source of revenue to keep up with the demands we keep asking of it. That revenue will come from the new Abernethy Green development, or by YOU by raising your taxes.Vote yes on urban renewal. It will not raise your taxes.Brian Shaw is a former Oregon City commissioner. Featured Local Savings Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ecology The Economy Politics City Planning Finance Biology Recommended for you Local Events