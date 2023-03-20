Oregon City Together names first community drug prevention champions

Brian Shaw

Not many communities can say they have the opportunity to have the following:

  • 1,500 new jobs (new jobs mean new dollars for schools)
  • An existing landfill that will be capped to prevent groundwater contamination
  • $3 million new revenue to their city for roads and parks each year
  • 500 additional housing units (close to urban area – reduce carbon footprint)
  • Provide quality gathering space for our youth and citizens
  • Will not disturb any neighborhoods or have a significant traffic impact