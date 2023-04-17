Oregon City encourages virtual participation in events

Regarding the March 29 Oregon City News article “Judge forces Oregon City to change wording on May urban renewal ballot,” former Oregon City Mayor John Williams submitted a nearly total rewrite of the urban renewal’s summary, but there was only one element of the rewrite that Judge Lininger agreed to. A statement that urban renewal taxes only applied to the downtown area was not correct; these taxes applied to the whole city, and the wording change reflected this.

The new wording is correct, but if the urban renewal district did not exist, the total taxes that property owners pay would not change. On the property tax statement there is a separate item for the urban renewal district. If that item’s taxes were totaled over all property owners in the city, it would equal to the amount of the tax increment for those properties within the urban renewal district, which includes the downtown area and the area between downtown and the Clackamas River plus a few properties on the bluff overlooking the downtown area.