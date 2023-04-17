Regarding the March 29 Oregon City News article “Judge forces Oregon City to change wording on May urban renewal ballot,” former Oregon City Mayor John Williams submitted a nearly total rewrite of the urban renewal’s summary, but there was only one element of the rewrite that Judge Lininger agreed to. A statement that urban renewal taxes only applied to the downtown area was not correct; these taxes applied to the whole city, and the wording change reflected this.
The new wording is correct, but if the urban renewal district did not exist, the total taxes that property owners pay would not change. On the property tax statement there is a separate item for the urban renewal district. If that item’s taxes were totaled over all property owners in the city, it would equal to the amount of the tax increment for those properties within the urban renewal district, which includes the downtown area and the area between downtown and the Clackamas River plus a few properties on the bluff overlooking the downtown area.
If the urban renewal district were closed, the amount of taxes on the other items listed on the tax statement would be proportionally increased to equal to what would have been the tax associated with the urban renewal district. At the beginning of the ballot summary, it states that there will be no new taxes, and this is true; the total property tax would be the same with or without the urban renewal district.
The value of the urban renewal plan as presented in the May 16 special election ballot is that the funds will be primarily directed to making lands that are currently unbuildable buildable. I have written a statement in the Voters’ Pamphlet in support of the plan. In that statement I indicate what lands those are, and I encourage voters to read my statement. Once those lands are buildable, their subsequent development will result in far greater tax revenue to the city, county, fire district and other tax-based entities. This additional revenue will increase the quality of the services that these entities provide.
Doug Neeley is former three-term commissioner and one-term mayor of Oregon City.