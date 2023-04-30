I played a central role in the 2011-2012 “right to vote” campaign to amend our city charter to require a public vote of the citizens before Oregon City’s Urban Renewal Agency incurs debt payable with taxpayer funds for urban renewal projects. That was the Measure 3-407 campaign, which passed by a roughly 2-1 margin, and received more votes in favor than any measure or candidate had in Oregon City history up to that time.
I have always taken pride in the 2012 “right to vote” campaign and consider it one of the most significant personal achievements of my life — particularly in light of the tremendous adversity I confronted for working to democratize urban renewal.
It was also a great victory for those dedicated members of the campaign who worked so tirelessly to achieve the great result: chief petitioners Barbara Renken, Dave Prideux and Kevin Hunt; campaign treasurers Patty Eddy and Ray Renken, late former mayors Eddie Allick and Don Anderson; living former mayor John Williams, Oregon City’s true statesman; former city commissioner Kathy Roth; as well as everyone who gathered petition signatures, donated to the campaign, and wrote supportive letters and editorials in favor of the measure.
Most significantly, however, it was a victory for the people of Oregon City, who took power, and the city’s destiny, into their own hands.
Now before voters is Measure 3-597. This is the first time that city officials have referred to the voters a measure regarding money for urban renewal, pursuant to the 2012 charter amendment.
I don’t know what the outcome of the Measure 3-597 vote will be, but I will consider either result a personal achievement, because it will have in fact been the people who made the decision, and that was precisely the intent in advancing the 2012 charter amendment.
Right now, people all across town are discussing urban renewal, learning how it works, and debating the merits of Oregon City’s urban renewal plan and its specific proposed projects. Then we will all decide by casting our votes.
That is exactly how it was supposed to work.
The results of the vote on Measure 3-597 will give Oregon City’s urban renewal decision-making democratic credibility it would not otherwise have.
On the one hand, if Measure 3-597 goes down, the defeat will give the citizens ammunition against undemocratic forces who may try to convince the City Commission and Urban Renewal Commission to borrow and spend urban renewal money notwithstanding the 2012 charter amendment vote that so many people worked so hard for.
On the other hand, if Measure 3-597 passes, it will provide city leaders with a democratic mandate that they would not otherwise have had.
I urge all Oregon City voters to participate in this process. Read the statements in the Voters’ Pamphlet carefully. Engage in discussions with friends and neighbors. Listen to arguments on both sides, in the pages of this newspaper, on local social media sites like Oregon City Chit Chat, Oregon City Watchdogs and Oregon City Raw. I make regular fact-based posts regarding Measure 3-597 on my own Facebook page (under “Jim Nicita”), under the “public” setting so they can be shared.
The power is in your hands. Please use it wisely.
And: congratulations.
James Nicita served as a city commissioner and urban renewal commissioner of Oregon City from 2009 to 2011.