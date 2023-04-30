graphics-citizens-views-opinion-letter.jpg

I played a central role in the 2011-2012 “right to vote” campaign to amend our city charter to require a public vote of the citizens before Oregon City’s Urban Renewal Agency incurs debt payable with taxpayer funds for urban renewal projects. That was the Measure 3-407 campaign, which passed by a roughly 2-1 margin, and received more votes in favor than any measure or candidate had in Oregon City history up to that time.

I have always taken pride in the 2012 “right to vote” campaign and consider it one of the most significant personal achievements of my life — particularly in light of the tremendous adversity I confronted for working to democratize urban renewal.