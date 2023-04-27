Growing up in Oregon City, I heard the phrase, “I can’t wait to get out of here” all too often from my peers. While our community has no shortage of history and culture, we lack entertainment, housing, commercial and retail options with the accompanying jobs to support our workforce. The passage of Measure 3-597 will help create thousands of jobs, mitigate longstanding environmental hazards and provide more dollars for critical city services without raising your taxes.
Considering the potential of a recession in the near future, the increasing frequency of algae blooms in the Clackamette Cove and our downtown businesses slated to lose millions of dollars in foot traffic from the relocation of the county courthouse, Measure 3-597 is crucial to the economic wellbeing of our community. That’s why leaders from the Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Oregon City Association and various nonprofits strongly support this measure.
When I ran for City Commission, I was asked if I was pro- or anti-development, to which I answered that I am neither. I’m pro-Oregon City. Over the course of my tenure, I’ve voted against development and I’ve voted in favor of development with the recognition that some projects are good for our community while others aren’t.
The passage of 3-597 will allow for smart and targeted investments to make land developable and add them to the tax rolls in areas where they would otherwise never realize their full potential, thus creating jobs, cleaning up blighted areas in the city and addressing the age-old conundrum of the taxpayer: providing more funds for public services without increasing taxes.
For the future of our historic community, please vote “yes” on Measure 3-597.
Adam Marl is an Oregon City commissioner and urban renewal commissioner.