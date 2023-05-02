Buel’s Impressions Printing

Kacy Buel

 courtesy photo: Buel’s Impressions Printing

The legalization of marijuana brought forth a new source of revenue for municipalities like Oregon City. Many implemented taxes on marijuana sales, with the aim of using the funds to support public services such as education, healthcare and public safety. However, it is important for cities to consider the potential negative effects of marijuana on youth and to allocate a portion of the tax revenue towards prevention efforts. Clackamas County commissioners wisely decided to allocate a portion of its marijuana tax revenue to fund youth substance use prevention.

Oregon City should make a similar investment. The city has a responsibility to protect the health and well-being of our youth, and one way to do so is by investing in prevention efforts. By using marijuana tax revenue to fund prevention programs, the city can help prevent youth from starting to use marijuana in the first place.

