The legalization of marijuana brought forth a new source of revenue for municipalities like Oregon City. Many implemented taxes on marijuana sales, with the aim of using the funds to support public services such as education, healthcare and public safety. However, it is important for cities to consider the potential negative effects of marijuana on youth and to allocate a portion of the tax revenue towards prevention efforts. Clackamas County commissioners wisely decided to allocate a portion of its marijuana tax revenue to fund youth substance use prevention.
Oregon City should make a similar investment. The city has a responsibility to protect the health and well-being of our youth, and one way to do so is by investing in prevention efforts. By using marijuana tax revenue to fund prevention programs, the city can help prevent youth from starting to use marijuana in the first place.
As a small business owner and father of five, I try to get ahead of possible problems. This action by city leaders will help the city get ahead of problems and reduce much costlier challenges down the road. Problems like lack of qualified employees, addiction and homelessness.
Youth who use drugs are less likely to succeed in school and graduate, thus are less employable than others. They are much more likely than adults to become addicted.
Addiction can contribute to becoming homeless. Most research shows that around 1/3 of people who are homeless have problems with alcohol and/or drugs, and approximately 2/3 of these people have lifetime histories of drug or alcohol use disorders. The Oregon City Commission’s Goal #4 is to “adopt and implement a homelessness strategy for Oregon City.” Investing marijuana taxes in prevention youth drug use should be part of that strategy.
Some may argue that it is the sole responsibility of parents to educate their children about drug use. The reality is that prevention efforts require resources and expertise that may not be readily available to all families. Additionally, prevention efforts can have a broader impact on the community by promoting a culture of health, safety and well-being.
I urge city commissioners to support a healthy, safe community by investing in prevention.
Kacy Buel is the owner of Buel’s Impressions Printing in Oregon City.