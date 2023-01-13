A moon rising over a historic house and a graveyard isn’t just for Halloween season anymore; this haunting image is now year-round the official logo for a neighborhood in Oregon City.
Elyville Neighborhood Association members voted on Jan. 10 to adopt the logo, which appropriately features two of the area’s most historic features: the Holmes House constructed in 1848 and Mountain View Cemetery, where many of the state’s pioneers are buried.
Karen Ely Ellis, a descendant of the family who founded the area as a commercial center in the 1890s, said she “absolutely loved” the logo.
“I was moved to tears, and I think a lot of my other family members will get a kick out it,” she said.
Elyville Neighborhood Chair Karla Laws and Oregon City-based graphic designer Kristina Franklin spearheaded the effort to create a logo. Franklin came up with the neighborhood’s new tagline, "where history lives and gets buried," inspired by the history that remains aboveground, but is also found in cemeteries.
“This is a tongue-in-cheek homage to what makes our neighborhood unique in Oregon City. The finishing touches were the grave markers and the moon-like coloring to evoke the history and wonder of our niche in Oregon City,” Franklin said.
George C. Ely served as postmaster of the Ely Post Office, established in 1891, and by 1900, the neighborhood had more than a dozen houses, a fire department, general store, post office and carpenter shop. While the neighborhood last year was completing its efforts to restore its historic name, Franklin said she “fell in love with” the font that was used to letter the sign on the historic Ely Store.
“I played around with some lettering in (Adobe) Illustrator to try to replicate it as best as I could. I believe my starting point was Engravers MT font,” Franklin said.
Franklin shared her version of the Ely Store’s sign to say Elyville with Laws, who encouraged Franklin to continue with a logo and suggested the Holmes House and a reference to the Mountain View cemetery. I
Franklin found a front-facing photo of the Holmes house and then played around with tracing over it to make the house image on the logo.
“The Holmes House contains beautiful design details that really set it apart and make it easily identifiable. But I had to keep myself in check to not include too much detail,” she said.
Laws said that a member of the neighborhood association who wished to remain anonymous donated the initial cost for 50 stickers. Neighborhood volunteers will be initially selling them for $2 each, as the initial cost was discounted, with the proceeds go back to the neighborhood association’s activities.
Franklin plans to proudly display her Elyville sticker on her car.
“I love the history of our neighborhood, and I was a huge supporter of our neighborhood association name change. I'm so happy that the new logo was approved and that my creative dabbling could add to our neighborhood flavor,” she said.