When it's train versus Oregon City driver, train wins
Raymond Rendleman
Dec 23, 2022

No one was injured on Dec. 23 when a driver got stuck on the train tracks near 10th Street in downtown Oregon City. courtesy photo: Clackamas Fire

This train came at about 8 a.m., but the driver was able to get out of the car before the train hit it in Oregon City. courtesy photo: Clackamas Fire

A driver got stuck on the railroad tracks where 10th Street becomes Singer Hill Road. courtesy photo: Clackamas Fire

No one was injured on Dec. 23 when a driver got stuck on the train tracks near 10th Street in downtown Oregon City just before the arrival of a freight train.The driver could hear the train coming at about 8 a.m. and was able to get out of the car before the train hit it, according to Clackamas Fire crews called to assist the driver.