West Linn, Oregon City draw statewide attention as ODOT’s tolling 'guinea pigs'

Elected leaders from West Linn and Oregon City considered a lawsuit to hammer home their opposition to ODOT's current plans to address impacts of tolling on I-205.
State Senator Lew Fredrick (D-Portland) said, "ODOT does not necessarily have the greatest amount of trust for a number of people. So the idea that they are going to do something about it is not necessarily enough. You need to be much more direct and specific about how you are handling it."
All eyes in the state were on Oregon City and West Linn as the cities held a joint meeting Jan. 17 to address their concerns, followed up by an ODOT presentation the next evening at OC City Hall. Next year the state plans to place toll structures at the Abernethy and Tualatin River bridges, which state officials acknowledge will divert drivers onto local roads to cut through and avoid tolls then rejoin I-205 on sections where they wouldn’t have to pay.
City officials are frustrated they're not seeing solutions to avoid thousands of cars diverting off I-205 and creating gridlock. Oregon City Mayor Denyse McGriff said that tolling has unanimous opposition from elected leaders not only in West Linn and OC, but also in Lake Oswego, Gladstone and Canby, three other communities expected to bear the brunt of traffic diversion caused by ODOT’s first tolling gantries.
“Tolling on a higher level makes a lot of sense, but now we’re trying to apply it to a very specific small area, and I believe I speak for the city of West Linn and for our community that we don’t want to be the guinea pigs for this process,” McGriff said.
ODOT says the money brought in from the tolls will go to seismically retrofitting, or replacing, nine local bridges — adding the missing third lane on I-205 in both directions — and helping to reduce congestion. A lot of neighborhoods in Oregon City already experience diversion from I-205 not working the way that it should be working, said Mandy Putney, strategic initiatives director for ODOT’s Urban Mobility Office.