West Linn, Oregon City draw statewide attention as ODOT’s tolling 'guinea pigs'

Mandy Putney, strategic initiatives director for ODOT, is interviewed on Jan. 18 by KOIN 6 News reporter Joelle Jones in front of the Oregon City Municipal Court.

 pmg photo: Raymond Rendleman

Elected leaders from West Linn and Oregon City considered a lawsuit to hammer home their opposition to ODOT's current plans to address impacts of tolling on I-205.

State Senator Lew Fredrick (D-Portland) said, "ODOT does not necessarily have the greatest amount of trust for a number of people. So the idea that they are going to do something about it is not necessarily enough. You need to be much more direct and specific about how you are handling it."

