Oregon City police were seeking an “armed and dangerous” murder suspect on this week who was quickly captured in Portland.
29-year-old Mason David Estabrook of Portland allegedly killed a 71-year-old man inside the victim’s residence along the 900 block of Josephine Street in Oregon City.
At about 7:40 p.m. on Feb. 24, the Portland Police Bureau arrested Estabrook in the 400 block of Northeast Davis Street. Estabrook was turned over to OCPD detectives to be lodged at the Clackamas County Jail on charges of second-degree murder, first-degree assault, first-degree burglary and unlawful use of a weapon.
Upon arriving to the victim’s residence at about 4:45 p.m. on Feb. 22, patrol officers located victim’s body inside. During the ongoing investigation at this time, OCPD Capt. Dave Edwins said that police aren’t releasing the name of the victim, type of weapon used or the time that the homicide occurred.
"We would like to thank the Portland Police Bureau, the Clackamas County Major Crimes Team and the public for providing information leading to the quick apprehension of Mason Estabrook," said OCPD Capt. Shaun Davis.
Oregon City detectives, along with the Clackamas County Major Crimes Team and Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office, responded to assist with the investigation. Investigators determined the death was the result of a homicide.
Estabrook has a history of allegedly exposing his genitals in public places, according to court records. He allegedly masturbated on Feb. 14 in full view of the streetcar line near OMSI less than a year after reported public indecency on July 31 at the Redland Road Plaid Pantry in Oregon City, where he is also charged with criminally trespassing.
OCPD detectives, along with members of the Clackamas County Major Crimes Team, are continuing their investigation.