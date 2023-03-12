Jeremy Kaufmann, owner of Core Fitness pdx, came up with the concept for a hybrid fitness competition called the Showdown from a lifetime involvement in sports, that includes watching professional and amateur sports on TV and participating in sports like obstacle-course racing and functional fitness workouts. Although the Showdown is a competition, Kaufmann noted that he looks on it as a community event and, he added, added it is a fundraiser for Special Olympics Oregon.

“The inaugural event took place with 20 of my friends competing in 2021 while major events around the world were still shut down, but small groups of people were allowed to gather outdoors,” Kaufmann said.