State Rep. Annessa Hartman, whose legislative district includes Oregon City, has joined officials in condemning hateful flyers that someone threw in people’s driveways on Feb. 25.

“There is no place for hateful acts of racism and homophobia,” Hartman wrote. “Oregon City community members are united by our shared values of integrity and respect. We know diversity is our strength and we will not be intimidated by bigotry and violence.”