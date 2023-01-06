Six Oregon City taprooms have partnered up to encourage exploration of some of the city’s beverage outlets via a ScavengeBEER hunt, offering a chance to win prizes while discovering beers and ciders.
Scavenger hunt requirements have goals ranging from “Sip on a stout” to “Post a selfie with the owner.”
Participants can pick up a card at any of the six participating locations and complete one of the activities listed on the card. The bartender will verify the task was completed and stamp the card. Players who collect stamps at all six locations will receive a prize from the final location and be entered to win one of the weekly grand prizes.
The hunt was conceived from the need to support small, locally owned taprooms that are still weathering the effects of the pandemic on their businesses.
“We appreciate our loyal regulars, and we’d love to welcome in some new guests. Lots of people have moved to Oregon City in the past couple of years, and they may not yet have had a chance to explore all of the great brewery and cidery options around town,” said Tim Hohl, founder of Coin Toss Brewing. “This is a great opportunity for people to get out and discover the wide variety of taproom offerings that we have here in OC.”
All ScavengeBEER Hunt cards must be returned to a participating taproom by close of business on Jan. 31.