tim hohl

Oregon City's Tim Hohl took his homebrewing techniques to the next level by opening a public taproom in 2015.

 pmg file photo

Six Oregon City taprooms have partnered up to encourage exploration of some of the city’s beverage outlets via a ScavengeBEER hunt, offering a chance to win prizes while discovering beers and ciders.

Scavenger hunt requirements have goals ranging from “Sip on a stout” to “Post a selfie with the owner.”