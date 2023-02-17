When Portland filmmaker David Mayne was casting around for an idea for his next documentary, he came across a book detailing the connections between the history of alcohol and historical events — he knew then he had found his big idea.

Mayne, who had worked for the PBS series “The History Detectives, was inspired to make his own TV series “Happy Hour History.” The series, Mayne said, is “a fun way to tell history; we are sometimes compared to (the TV show) ‘Drunk History,’ but we are more like its nerdy cousin.” He also noted that although the show is amusing, each episode is fully vetted for accuracy by history professors. “We are not making anything up,” Mayne added.