Update: Due to snow, this event was rescheduled for April 29 from its original date in February
When Portland filmmaker David Mayne was casting around for an idea for his next documentary, he came across a book detailing the connections between the history of alcohol and historical events — he knew then he had found his big idea.
Mayne, who had worked for the PBS series “The History Detectives, was inspired to make his own TV series “Happy Hour History.” The series, Mayne said, is “a fun way to tell history; we are sometimes compared to (the TV show) ‘Drunk History,’ but we are more like its nerdy cousin.” He also noted that although the show is amusing, each episode is fully vetted for accuracy by history professors. “We are not making anything up,” Mayne added.
Screening at Trail Distillery
Five episodes of the show are now available on Amazon and on Tubi, and Mayne will host a screening of episodes four and five on April 29 at Trail Distilling in Oregon City. Two food trucks will offer BBQ and Cajun food for purchase.
Mayne said he chose Trail Distilling for his in-person screening event, because the owners have been very supportive of the project.
“Plus, it’s a great distillery with a great story, award-winning sprits and a beautiful location,” he said.
He added that a lot of events like this one happen in Portland, and he wanted to give people who live outside the city the experience of a fun night out without having to drive downtown.
People should attend the screening because it will be “fun and you get to learn about history in an entertaining way. Plus you also will come out of it learning how to make some classic cocktails; that’s a great deal all in itself,” Mayne said.
Classic cocktails
Each “Happy Hour History” episode starts with a cocktail that is traced back to a historical event that changed our world forever, Mayne said. Then, after the brief history lesson, that includes Monty Python-inspired animations and historical recreations, top bartenders from around the country teach viewers how to make that classic cocktail at home.
Episode four of the series that will be screened that night features Portland bartender Ricky Gomez, who owns and operates Palomar in Southeast Portland. In 2018, Palomar was named Bar of the Year by The Oregonian and by online publication Eater Portland. The bar honors Ricky’s family’s Cuban heritage, but in the episode shown on Feb. 25, he traces the origin of the White Russian back to a 1930s classic, The Russian.
The other episode screened that night, also relates to Russia. It’s about how the Moscow Mule is connected to a huge, but little-known World War II battle that changed the course of the war. Laura Newman, a bartender based in Birmingham, Alabama, demonstrates how to make it.
The other three “Happy Hour History” episodes on Amazon feature the Penicillin Cocktail, the Bees Knees and The Scofflaw.
Oregon Roots, Amazon connections
Mayne said that “Happy Hour History” has “deep Oregon roots,” as it was completely written, produced, shot and edited in Portland. Supporting organizations include the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, the Oregon Bar Guild, local bars and distilleries and members of the community who helped with funding. Award-winning Portland bars such as Palomar, Scotch Lodge and the Bible Club served as locations for the series.
In 2014, Mayne and his partners completed the pilot episode of “Happy Hour History,” They then used Indiegogo, a crowdfunding platform, to fund more episodes, until the pandemic put a halt to the project. Then late last year Mayne found Indie Rights, a distributor that supports independent filmmakers and it led to a connection to Amazon and Tubi.
“I hope people will check out all our episodes on Amazon and if you like the show, please write us a review,” Mayne said.
He added, “We’re a small locally developed business whose success is based on word of mouth, so please spread the word so we can make a second season with lots more great stories and classic cocktails.”