OC Together

Maureen Palaoro, right, gives an Oregon City Together award to Michele Stroh.

 courtesy photo: OC Together

Michele Stroh and Maureen Palaoro were named as Oregon City Together’s Prevention Champions of the Year during the Oregon City School District Board meeting on March 13.

OC Together's annual award recognizes outstanding leadership and commitment to preventing youth substance abuse in Oregon City.

Tags

Recommended for you