Courtesy photo: Christy Bray

Will Marshall has had the opportunity to hold the Golden Jubilee, the world's largest cut and polished diamond. 

 Courtesy photo: Christy Bray

If you are thinking about buying a diamond, be very, very careful — there are a lot of fakes out there. Luckily, Will Marshall is here to explain how to buy a genuine gemstone. His presentation “The Magic of Carbon, aka Diamond” will take place at noon on March 22 at the Pioneer Community Center, 615 Fifth St., Oregon City. He will answer questions after his presentation.

Marshall noted that he chose the name for his presentation about diamond buying because carbon really is a bit of a magic element — it “can be gaseous, liquid and solid.” The solid, is of course, a diamond.