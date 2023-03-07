If you are thinking about buying a diamond, be very, very careful — there are a lot of fakes out there. Luckily, Will Marshall is here to explain how to buy a genuine gemstone. His presentation “The Magic of Carbon, aka Diamond” will take place at noon on March 22 at the Pioneer Community Center, 615 Fifth St., Oregon City. He will answer questions after his presentation.
Marshall noted that he chose the name for his presentation about diamond buying because carbon really is a bit of a magic element — it “can be gaseous, liquid and solid.” The solid, is of course, a diamond.
Marshall worked in the jewelry business for almost 45 years, mostly in California. But when he and his wife moved to Oregon in 2001, he worked for Carl Greve Jewelers and then full time for Consignment Northwest in Beaverton.
The consignment job was fun, he said, and used all the skills he had learned previously in the jewelry industry.
Real vs fake
The problem with diamonds and other gemstones, Marshall noted, is that these stones can be made in a lab, and they have to be analyzed at the atomic level in order to distinguish between a genuine stone and a lab-generated stone.
On the surface, “a real diamond and a lab diamond look exactly the same,” but only lab analysis can tell them apart, and that can cost hundreds of dollars.
Why is this important to the consumer?
“A diamond from a lab is worth about $800 a caret, while a genuine stone is work $8,000 to $12,000 a caret,” he said.
Luckily, Marshall has some advice for the potential diamond buyer.
Most people in the jewelry business are honest, but “there are some bad apples and there is nobody watching over the industry,” he said.
Marshall recommends that buyers go to the American Gem Society website at ags.org and plug in their zip codes and ask for a nearby reputable jeweler.