State Rep. Annessa Hartman kept coming back to issues of particular importance to Gladstone and Oregon City during her first town hall since taking office in January.

Hartman ceded the opening speech to Gladstone Nutrition & Volunteer Coordinator Michelle Prusso, who discussed the increasing need for food pantries since the beginning of the pandemic. Hartman said that her drive to get into politics came exactly three years prior, when on March 11, 2020, she found out that she was being laid off from the food-service industry, and like a lot of other low-income single parents losing their jobs, she had an even harder time putting food on the table for her kids.