Feb. 14 is Valentine’s Day and the anniversary of Oregon’s statehood, but it’s also the day that well-known veteran and longtime Oregon City resident DJ Ruger is moving back to Texas.
Ruger, 70, is credited as being instrumental in getting Medal of Honor recipient Larry Dahl’s memorial moved from the back of a parking lot to Clackamas County’s new Circle of Honor, where Ruger organized annual Sept. 11 remembrance events. Ruger was also a critical force behind getting an Oregon City highway and park named for Tyrone S. Woods, an OCHS graduate who lost his life defending U.S. civilians during the 2012 terrorist attack in Benghazi.
“I didn’t do any of this by myself,” Ruger said, thanking the many other veterans, politicians and average citizens who stepped up to help with the initiatives.
Ruger’s reluctance to take credit for accomplishments was not surprising to fellow Oregon City veterans advocate Shawn Dachtler, who called Ruger “a pivotal force” in many recent initiatives. A veteran of the Vietnam War active in Oregon City since the mid 1990s, Ruger was tireless in recruiting volunteers and grocery stores to allow veterans to accept donations from shoppers during the Veteran of Foreign War Post’s annual poppy drive, which over the past decade has raised about $250,000 for the post’s community veterans causes.
“In general, the overall position of the VFW Post currently is mostly to his credit. For the post to be focused outwardly and giving back so much to the community, that’s 100% his vision. Others may have helped in the success, but he was the force no doubt,” Dachtler said.
Ruger is known to be outspoken, to say the least, in his advocacy for veterans. He spoke publicly about “bureaucratic delays” in park construction, for example, saying he didn’t have “tolerance for political B.S., because I just have too many miles on my odometer to put up with it.”
VFW Post Commander Greg Arnold called Ruger a “great mentor” who “was never shy about expressing his opinion.” He was thankful that Ruger remains just a phone call away whenever he or other Oregon City veterans have questions or need advice.
“Without him, I wouldn’t have had the success that I have had,” Arnold said.