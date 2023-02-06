Feb. 14 is Valentine’s Day and the anniversary of Oregon’s statehood, but it’s also the day that well-known veteran and longtime Oregon City resident DJ Ruger is moving back to Texas.

Ruger, 70, is credited as being instrumental in getting Medal of Honor recipient Larry Dahl’s memorial moved from the back of a parking lot to Clackamas County’s new Circle of Honor, where Ruger organized annual Sept. 11 remembrance events. Ruger was also a critical force behind getting an Oregon City highway and park named for Tyrone S. Woods, an OCHS graduate who lost his life defending U.S. civilians during the 2012 terrorist attack in Benghazi.

