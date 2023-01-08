Oregon City’s Urban Renewal Commission voted unanimously this month to refer a ballot measure to voters for $44 million in public funding to various potential projects, but the plan seeking citizen approval still has its detractors.
In addition to a vote of citizens on the May 16 ballot, former Mayor John Williams’ recent lawsuit provides another potential barrier to Oregon City’s plan for spending tens of millions of dollars in urban-renewal funds.
City Commissioner Rocky Smith mentioned the lawsuits when considering whether or not to vote for referring the ballot measure to voters. Smith eventually joined the 7-0 vote to refer the measure, but he first made it clear what he thought the city could expect from the vote of citizens.
“This is going to be a lot harder than you all think,” he said. “I think it will be voted down… There's still a lot of resentment, and there are still a lot of people in this town who will fight this no matter what.”
Mayor Denyse McGriff and other Urban Renewal Commission members encouraged Smith not only to vote for referring the measure and letting the citizens decide, but also to support the measure’s goals by joining other commissioners in writing statements of support for the measure in the official Voters’ Pamphlet. McGriff said that the goal of the funding would be to “move properties forward so that they will be contributing to the community,” rather than remain blighted, undeveloped pieces of land like the former landfill.
“We need to move forward as a group and continue the amazing teamwork that we have had in the past,” McGriff said.
Besides the landfill project, the commission has committed to prioritizing the redevelopment of the Stimson property (currently occupied by Clackamas Landscape Supply) and mitigating the environmental degradation through a development at Clackamette Cove. If good opportunities come up, city officials say, additional projects to be funded through the approval of voters would include redeveloping the old Clackamas County Courthouse after the new courthouse is built, investing in downtown railroad quiet zones, the End of the Oregon Trail Interpretive Center, or the publicly owned vacant lot at the corner of 12th and Main streets.
In response to wordsmithing by various other members of the commission, Frank O’Donnell made some of his own suggestions, but also said that elected officials would eventually have to let the chips fall where they may.
“Don't let perfection get in the way of progress,” O'Donnell said.
Williams’ lawsuit pointed out that Oregon’s Constitution requires that revenue collected by urban renewal agencies “be used to pay any indebtedness incurred for urban renewal projects.” Meanwhile, Oregon City has paid off its only debt-funded urban-renewal project in the district, the remodel of City Hall in 2008.
Oregon City now seeks to avoid repeating spending urban-renewal money on a public facility that is exempt from paying taxes. City hall cost $15 million in public funds, but commissioners have renewed urban renewal’s objective to create more taxable property value.
“For 20 years I’ve been telling OCURA commissioners they were violating the law, but they just keep doing what they want, spending tax money illegally,” Williams said.
City officials now generally acknowledge that it was a mistake to use urban-renewal funding for a city building that has no taxable value. But urban-renewal programs are often used statewide to help build public buildings and infrastructure with no taxable value, on the assumption that these investments will raise nearby taxable values and spur private investment.
“OCURA denies that it has illegally expended any public funds,” replied Kevin S. Mapes, Oregon City’s attorney in a court filing.
Oregon City’s urban-renewal program has cash on hand could be used to help bolster any bonded indebtedness approved by voters. City officials said a reserve for future expenditure of $8.9 million is available for appropriation to projects pending the Urban Renewal Commission’s review.
Williams says that Oregon City, under state law, should have to return its cash reserve not being used to pay off debt to the county assessor. If the city were to return its urban-renewal funds, the assessor would redistribute the funds to affected taxing districts like the state school fund, the fire district, Clackamas Community College, Clackamas County, Metro and other public agencies that have lost money to the OCURA over the years.
According to the county assessor, during the latest tax year more than $3 million was diverted from 11 public service budgets to fund the city’s urban-renewal district. Oregon City’s general fund was shorted about $900,000 by urban renewal tax diversion during tax year 2021-22, when Clackamas Fire lost out on about $500,000 in potential annual revenue and other governmental agencies with lower tax rates had smaller amounts of potential revenue diverted to urban renewal.
Williams, a longtime critic of OC’s use of urban-renewal funding, said that a lawsuit provides the only other mechanism for reining in spending.
“The only way that urban-renewal agencies can get any oversight is through the courts,” Williams said.
In an official response to the lawsuit, an attorney for Oregon City admitted that the Circuit “Court has the authority to declare violations of the Oregon Constition (sic) and to enjoin offending behavior.”
The city’s attorney added, “OCURA denies that any of its conduct or activities have violated the Oregon Constitution” or the OC Charter.
In 2016, Oregon City voters passed a measure to change their city charter, after Williams led a petition drive to end urban renewal. But the courts have said that citizens didn’t have the power to close down the urban-renewal district, since the city charter is preempted by state law, and future of the district remains in the hands of elected officials.
A recent court of appeals case made it clear that OCURA is a separate agency from the city, so the city’s requirement to ask voters for permission to go into debt for urban-renewal projects might also be preempted by state law. After considering this possibility not yet tested in court, city officials decided to change the draft measure being sent to voters to ask for their “approval” of potential projects, rather than their “authorization,” since voters might not have the authority over urban renewal.
With a statement at the beginning of the measure’s explanatory statement, commissioners plan to emphasize that taxes would not go up through the approval of urban-renewal projects.
City commissioners will make a final decision at a future meeting as to whether to refer the measure to voters. Clackamas County Circuit Court has tentatively scheduled a May 12 settlement conference and a June 13 jury trial to address Williams’ latest lawsuit.