Developers formally request $30M in Oregon City public funding

Summit Development's proposal in Oregon City includes a large public square on the former Rossman Landfill. Urban-renewal officials have tentatively set aside up to the $30 million that the developers are requesting in Oregon City public funding for the project.

 courtesy rendering: LRS Architects

Oregon City’s Urban Renewal Commission voted unanimously this month to refer a ballot measure to voters for $44 million in public funding to various potential projects, but the plan seeking citizen approval still has its detractors.

In addition to a vote of citizens on the May 16 ballot, former Mayor John Williams’ recent lawsuit provides another potential barrier to Oregon City’s plan for spending tens of millions of dollars in urban-renewal funds.