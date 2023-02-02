A partnership of workforce development and human service agencies spearheaded by Oregon City’s Economic Development Department have joined forces to tackle one of the biggest challenges facing today’s businesses — the current shortage of available skilled labor.

The new initiative, Talent Ready Oregon City, is designed to assist citizens who are looking to obtain better jobs as well as get into the job market with skills that businesses need. City officials said the program can also help residents address barriers to employment such as childcare challenges or mental health issues, among others.

Tags

Recommended for you