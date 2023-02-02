A partnership of workforce development and human service agencies spearheaded by Oregon City’s Economic Development Department have joined forces to tackle one of the biggest challenges facing today’s businesses — the current shortage of available skilled labor.
The new initiative, Talent Ready Oregon City, is designed to assist citizens who are looking to obtain better jobs as well as get into the job market with skills that businesses need. City officials said the program can also help residents address barriers to employment such as childcare challenges or mental health issues, among others.
Oregon City Economic Development Manager James Graham said, “Many Oregon City residents are looking to make a career change, while at the same time, there are lots of businesses pleading for skilled labor. In addition, resources are available to assist individuals with overcoming life’s challenges so that they can eventually put their talents to work. Many of these resources are underutilized.”
To accomplish this, the Oregon City Economic Development Department has brought together a coalition of partners to implement the pilot program, including Worksource Clackamas, the Clackamas Workforce Partnership, the Oregon City School District, Clackamas Community College, Clackamas County Children, Families and Community Connections, the Oregon City Police Behavioral Health Unit, Oregon State University Extension, Clackamas Behavioral Health, and the Oregon Department of Human Services, among others.
City officials say that private-sector employers are also important partners as they look for qualified employees.
Talent Ready is free for Oregon City residents and is 100% confidential.
If you are a business, a training/education organization, human service agency, or an Oregon City resident seeking a path toward a better quality of life, call 503-974-5506 or go to oregoncitybusiness.com/talentready to learn more.