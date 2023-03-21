singer creek

Dayton Cogswell of Boy Scout Troop 140 prepares to plant a native Doug fir at Singer Creek Park on March 11.

About 350 new native plants are taking root in Singer Creek Park thanks to a $24,500 Community Enhancement Grant that the Greater Oregon City Watershed Council received through Metro and its partnership with the city.

GOCWC’s Willow Mikles said goals of the project include decreasing the presence of invasive species along Singer Creek and planting the natives to help restore habitat and increase shade, thereby decreasing stream temperature for native fish. All of the plantings were completed at the event on March 11 near 2,000 feet of the park’s trails, which aims to make future park maintenance easier.

