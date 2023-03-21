About 350 new native plants are taking root in Singer Creek Park thanks to a $24,500 Community Enhancement Grant that the Greater Oregon City Watershed Council received through Metro and its partnership with the city.
GOCWC’s Willow Mikles said goals of the project include decreasing the presence of invasive species along Singer Creek and planting the natives to help restore habitat and increase shade, thereby decreasing stream temperature for native fish. All of the plantings were completed at the event on March 11 near 2,000 feet of the park’s trails, which aims to make future park maintenance easier.
“We are still working to clear invasives and release pre-existing native plants from invasive overrun,” Mikles said.
GOCWC is providing $7,200 in matching funds and $4,000 in support through in-kind donations to provide a total value to the city of $35,700 through the Community Enhancement Grant. Oregon City’s Parks & Recreation and Public Works departments both provided letters of support for the project benefitting parks along Singer and Abernethy creeks.
Oregon City, lacking funds to adequately maintain natural areas, regularly turns to nonprofit organizations for support in clearing park trails. State DEQ officials keep tabs on cities' efforts to reduce the temperature of streams through native plantings.
GOCWC since 2004 has worked on habitat restoration and increasing public understanding of environmental concerns within the basins of Abernethy Creek, Beaver Creek, Parrot Creek and various other small tributaries of the Willamette River in the vicinity of Oregon City, Executive Director Tom Gaskill wrote in the application.
“The council seeks to fulfill a vision of a watershed where healthy streams support abundant native fish and other species,” Gaskill wrote.
On April 15, GOCWC will be again partnering with the Elyville and Rivercrest neighborhood associations and Boy Scout Troop 140 to secure volunteers to help continue the work. This will be a public event held from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Singer Creek Park.