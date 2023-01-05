Presenting a donation to Shirley Ryan, from Oregon City Pioneer Center Meals on Wheels, are, from left, Bev Spilseth, Susie Werner (OCWC Committee Chairman), Chris Wadsworth (OCWC President), Connie Kitzmiller and Alice Hayden.
Oregon City Woman’s Club members last year were able to raise over $12,000 in donations recently given to nine organizations.
A member of the General Federation of Women's Clubs now consisting of over 3,000 member clubs, the OC group has supported the community since 1903.
“The members raise funds throughout the year, and our Civic Improvement/Social Services Committee works with club members to determine who will receive the annual funds we raise,” said to Susie Werner, committee chairman for the OC Woman’s Club.
Oregon City Woman’s Club is part of the “Bridges to Hope Campaign” for the new Carol Danielson Suzuki Cancer Center at Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center. The club made its $2,500 annual pledge, plus additional funds donated from members and families during the year.
OC Woman’s Club members also made donations to the Oregon City Public Library’s new Because Accessibility Matters section, and to reinstalling the flagpole as part of the Veterans Memorial Plaza restoration at Mt. View Cemetery.
Donations were made to the Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps at Oregon City High School, providing leadership education and training to students; Oregon City Backpack Buddies, providing backpacks with food to children in need; Oregon City Pioneer Center Meals on Wheels program, providing meals to low-income and homebound seniors; and Start Right, which provides backpacks with school supplies to foster and low-income families.
Soulflags Community Art Center in Oregon City will use its OC Woman’s Club donation to obtain a potter’s wheel and potter supplies; Ukandu, a medically supported camp for children and families affected by cancer, will use its donation towards a projector to be used at the camp.
“We continue to work hard helping to make our community a better place for everyone. The members of our club care about all those in need and work to help make our community a better and safer place for everyone,” said Chris Wadsworth, OC Woman’s Club president.