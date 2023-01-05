Woman's Club

Presenting a donation to Shirley Ryan, from Oregon City Pioneer Center Meals on Wheels, are, from left, Bev Spilseth, Susie Werner (OCWC Committee Chairman), Chris Wadsworth (OCWC President), Connie Kitzmiller and Alice Hayden.

 courtesy photo: Sheila Wilson

Oregon City Woman’s Club members last year were able to raise over $12,000 in donations recently given to nine organizations.

A member of the General Federation of Women's Clubs now consisting of over 3,000 member clubs, the OC group has supported the community since 1903.