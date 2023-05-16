According to public records with the secretary of state’s office, the Oregon City Thrives Political Action Committee received two $10,000 contributions from owners of the 62-acre landfill property and from former Oregon City Mayor Dan Fowler, who owns or co-owns more than 30 nearby acres. Including contributions from other sources, the PAC spent over $33,000 to purchase newspaper/social media advertising and campaign signs that said, “Save downtown” and “No new taxes.”
Some voters were confused by the message to save downtown, when downtown Oregon City was recently named one of the best in the nation. Other critics of the measure pointed out that a no vote would not raise taxes, calling into question why advocates of the measure would call for no new taxes.
Opponents to the urban renewal plan didn’t purchase any signage or advertisements and focused on placing arguments in the Voters’ Pamphlet, which cost $400 each. Opponents purchased seven arguments against the measure, whereas the proponents purchased only five arguments.
In asking for the approval of voters, Oregon City commissioners had also prioritized redeveloping the Stimson property (currently occupied by Clackamas Landscape Supply. If good opportunities come up, additional projects to be funded through the approval of voters would have included redeveloping the old Clackamas County Courthouse after the new courthouse is built, investing in downtown railroad quiet zones, the End of the Oregon Trail Interpretive Center, or the publicly owned vacant lot at the corner of 12th and Main streets.
John Williams’ lawsuit pointed out that Oregon’s Constitution requires that revenue collected by urban renewal agencies “be used to pay any indebtedness incurred for urban renewal projects.” Meanwhile, Oregon City has paid off its only debt-funded urban-renewal project in the district, the remodel of City Hall in 2008.
A 12-person jury trial on the lawsuit is tentatively scheduled for June 13.