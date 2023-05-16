OC landfill

This view of the proposed development site along Washington Street shows the mound of material where trash was piled as part of the landfill that closed in 1983.

 courtesy photo: Gayle Molander and Scott Parker

Oregon City voters resoundingly rejected spending $44 million in public funding for various potential projects, despite an expensive campaign to encourage voters to approve of the urban renewal plan.

According to preliminary counts, voters were more than 59% against allowing Oregon City to use tax-increment financing to fund proposed projects like developments at Clackamette Cove and the former Rossman Landfill.