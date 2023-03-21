Oregon City officials recently announced that the city will be making a total of $435,000 in funds available to the public through three separate grant programs to support the arts, city-sponsored public events and community enhancement.
“This is an unprecedented level of financial support being made available to multiple segments of our community that come together to make Oregon City better as a whole,” said Oregon City Economic Development Manager James Graham. “I’m truly pleased that we will be able to support a variety of community events, community improvements and art-related programs.”
Oregon City Arts Commission Grant Program
This new program was created to provide funding to individuals and organizations based in Oregon City to support local art and artists, and to strengthen Oregon City’s standing as a community that supports the arts and art-related businesses. The Arts Commission may award up to $35,000 in grants ranging in size from $250-$10,000. More information and the application form, due by April 28, are available at orcity.org/community/arts-commission-grant-program-2023.
City Sponsored Public Event Grant
Also for the first time, Oregon City is offering grant funds to support public events that contribute to the city’s theme of “Oregon’s Hometown. Welcome Home!” Eligible events would attract at least 1,000 visitors who attend from around the region. Both nonprofit organizations and for-profit businesses may apply.
Oregon City has long partnered with Metro for these annual grants open to nonprofit organizations and local government committees and organizations. Through an intergovernmental agreement between the city and the regional government, Oregon City receives a $1 for every ton of solid waste brought to the Metro Transfer Station on Washington Street.
Enhancement Grant projects must result in specific community improvements, such as positive changes in the livability of the community, the local environment and/or economic opportunity. These goals include improved cleanliness, improvements to wetlands, forests or other wild areas, or increased work and training opportunities, among others.
This year, Oregon City will have up to $300,000 to distribute in Community Enhancement Grants. The maximum grant award is $50,000. More information and the application for this grant program, due May 27, may be found at orcity.org/community/community-grant-programs.
The funds will be distributed between May 1, 2023 and June 30, 2024. For more information about these grant programs, contact Oregon City Economic Development Coordinator Ann Griffin at agriffin@orcity.org.