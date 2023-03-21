Oregon City officials recently announced that the city will be making a total of $435,000 in funds available to the public through three separate grant programs to support the arts, city-sponsored public events and community enhancement.

“This is an unprecedented level of financial support being made available to multiple segments of our community that come together to make Oregon City better as a whole,” said Oregon City Economic Development Manager James Graham. “I’m truly pleased that we will be able to support a variety of community events, community improvements and art-related programs.”

Tags

Recommended for you