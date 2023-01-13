“When surrounded by the Himalayas, you sometimes look directly up in the sky thinking you're looking at clouds, but later realizing they are mountains towering over you,” said Josiah Van Hoy, a 2016 graduate of Clackamas High School and a longtime employee of the Starbucks at the Oregon City Shopping Center.
Van Hoy, 25, soon hopes to recapture the magic of visiting the Himalayas, where he plans to climb the world’s tallest mountains. He is no stranger to climbing tall peaks, having summited Mount Hood at age 10 with his father, and he’s been climbing several taller mountains in the 15 years since.
“My recent trip to the Himalayas really opened up new doors for me and reminded me how much I have a passion for trekking/climbing as I am being surrounded by some of the most beautiful scenery nature has to offer,” he said.
In the next year or so, Van Hoy plans to move from his current home in Clackamas to small-town Sedro Woolley — Washington state’s gateway to the North Cascades — and take over his father’s business GoTrek, which leads groups on mountain climbing expeditions all over the world.
“Being up in the mountains gives you an appreciation for the simple things we have and is a great way to wake up from such a distracted world we live in,” he said.
Van Hoy was born in Clackamas and has lived here most of his life, with the exception of living in various parts of Washington state between the ages of 12 and 16. As a Starbucks employee benefit, he is enrolled in the coffee company’s College Achievement program to receive 100% tuition coverage for a first-time bachelor’s degree through Arizona State University’s online program.
This spring, Van Hoy plans on graduating with ASU’s class of 2023 with a bachelor’s degree in business and tourism. He said that he came back from Mexico with $15 in his pocket in 2017 and chose to work at Starbucks because he needed a job with good benefits.
“Although it wasn't easy at first, I've been able to manage studying full time, along with working 40+ hours a week, all while traveling to Mexico on and off for over four years,” he said.
While spending most of the summer after high school exploring Mexico, Van Hoy met Damaris Lopez, who would eventually become his wife, at a bus station in Guadalajara.
“I was about to take a bus to Puerto Vallarta, and she was sitting across and I couldn't stop thinking about how beautiful she was,” Van Hoy said. “I built up the courage and decided to try to talk to her with my terrible Spanish. We ended up talking for an hour and before I caught my bus, she gave me her number and we kept in touch.”
Van Hoy and Lopez kept up a long-distance relationship three years before Van Hoy proposed marriage in fall 2019. Shortly after, they applied to the federal government for a fiancé visa, and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services officials gave her an initial interview date for March 2020, which ended up being delayed by two years due to COVID. Van Hoy thanked to Starbucks being flexible with time off, so the couple’s visits could range anywhere from 24 hours to six months.
“She was granted a one-way ticket to the U.S. and we got married March 2022, after countless nights of video chats, and about 48 trips to Mexico within six years,” Van Hoy said.
Van Hoy’s father, Craig, has been climbing since the late 1970s and his climbing achievements include 450 summits of Mount Rainer and summitting the highest peak on each of the seven continents including Everest.
“Although I have a ways to go to even consider an attempt of the summit of Everest, I'm making it a goal to climb over the next 10-15 years,” Van Hoy said.