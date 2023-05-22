Oregon City’s Tumwata Middle School seventh grader Abbey Hoffman has been chosen to speak at a Summer Institute conference from June 19-21 in San Diego in front of thousands of educators representing schools all over the nation.

Hoffman’s speech will be responding to the prompt, “The lessons we gain from having to be resilient during challenging times often become fundamental tools we use to navigate future challenges and obtain success. How has your school and AVID experience helped you become more resilient?”