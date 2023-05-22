Oregon City’s Tumwata Middle School seventh grader Abbey Hoffman has been chosen to speak at a Summer Institute conference from June 19-21 in San Diego in front of thousands of educators representing schools all over the nation.
Hoffman’s speech will be responding to the prompt, “The lessons we gain from having to be resilient during challenging times often become fundamental tools we use to navigate future challenges and obtain success. How has your school and AVID experience helped you become more resilient?”
Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID), an in-school academic support program for grades seven through 12, asked all presenters to not share the specific content of their essay prior to the speaking engagement to make the experience more special when everyone hears it for the first time together in California. Hoffman will be one of three student speakers at this national educator conference.
Christina Magaña, an AVID teacher and instructional coach at Tumwata, said each year the AVID Center provides prompts and asks for students to submit speeches to be considered for this “great honor.” All of seventh graders in the program, which was adopted by the OC School District in 2015, wrote and delivered speeches as part of their public speaking unit.
“Abbey decided to submit her speech for the AVID national contest and won,” Magaña said.
AVID Summer Institute is designed for educators to learn about systems and best practices to close the opportunity gap.