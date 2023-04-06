Oregon City School District officials have selected University of Oregon Assistant Athletic Director Trinity Gibbons as the school district's new athletic director.
OCSD officials praised Gibbons for coming from a diverse background in athletics and bringing a unique perspective to Oregon City. OCSD interview teams saw her "strong student-centric philosophy" as echoing the heart of the school district's mission, vision and values.
“I believe in the transformational power of education to my very core,” Gibbons said. “My philosophy is to build student centered, coach led, administrator supported programs that assist students in earning their diploma and building skills that change or accelerate the trajectory of their life.”
Gibbons is currently in the process of transitioning into her new role with the help of their interim OCSD Athletic Director Cyndi Borgmeier, who took over for Andy Jones in July 2022 when he resigned to take a position at Silverton High School. Gibbons will be intermittently involved in OCSD’s activities this spring and with the hiring of coaches as well, the school district's leaders said.
Prior to her past year serving U of O athletics, Gibbons was the associate athletic director for external affairs at Portland State University.
An Oregon native and an athlete herself, Gibbons in 2009 earned degrees in finance and economics from Tacoma-based Pacific Lutheran University, where she played for the university's basketball team. In 2012, she received a master's degree in sports management at the University of Texas, where she served as the athletic marketing and communications assistant supervisor.
OCSD's selection process for this position included two group interviews with 30 staff, students and community members to ensure the voice and needs of the OCSD community were being heard and met, district officials said.