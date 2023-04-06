Trinity Gibbons

 courtesy photo: PSU

Oregon City School District officials have selected University of Oregon Assistant Athletic Director Trinity Gibbons as the school district's new athletic director.

OCSD officials praised Gibbons for coming from a diverse background in athletics and bringing a unique perspective to Oregon City. OCSD interview teams saw her "strong student-centric philosophy" as echoing the heart of the school district's mission, vision and values.