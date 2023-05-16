Two years after four conservatives swept Oregon City School Board elections, four progressive candidates on the May 16 ballot sent the political pendulum swinging back the other direction.

Pamela White ran for reelection with the progressive slate that included Katie Wilson, Alex Halpern and Heidi Blackwell; each of the progressives were winning the vote in initial unofficial returns. Their opponents Jacqueline Arn and Steve Riehl, Steve Masone and Andy Holthouse were on the losing slate endorsed by the Clackamas County Republican Party.