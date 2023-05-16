Oregon City School Board candidates Steve Masone and Katie Wilson submitted these photographs to the Clackamas County Elections Office for Position #5, but Masone's photo is not published in the Voters' Pamphlet because statewide protocols for pamphlet photos require they be less than four years old.
Oregon City School Board candidates Steve Masone and Katie Wilson submitted these photographs to the Clackamas County Elections Office for Position #5, but Masone's photo is not published in the Voters' Pamphlet because statewide protocols for pamphlet photos require they be less than four years old.
Two years after four conservatives swept Oregon City School Board elections, four progressive candidates on the May 16 ballot sent the political pendulum swinging back the other direction.
Pamela White ran for reelection with the progressive slate that included Katie Wilson, Alex Halpern and Heidi Blackwell; each of the progressives were winning the vote in initial unofficial returns. Their opponents Jacqueline Arn and Steve Riehl, Steve Masone and Andy Holthouse were on the losing slate endorsed by the Clackamas County Republican Party.
Blackwell had over 52%, Halpern over 58%, White 56% and Wilson 64% in the initial round of results on election night.
Conservatives who took over the board in 2021 upended tradition with a 4-3 vote to select Mandi Philpott as chair, with previous chairs serving at least a year as vice-chair. Philpott decided not to run for reelection.
White said that the board was able to recover and work together after initial tensions dealing with the conservative takeover. She said that the past year has been very fruitful with new Superintendent Dayle Spitzer at the helm, but she worried about voters electing “people with extreme agendas” who would delay the seven-member board’s work with common goals within the district policies.
Some of the conservative candidates had wanted to ban school clubs created by LGBTQ students. White said that schools should be safe for all kids, so school board members should be focusing on how to help students have successful lives, rather than imposing their ideology on kids.
Wilson as a candidate committed to ensuring that Oregon City schools remain safe and welcoming spaces where every student can thrive. Halpern envisioned a unified school board with optimistic, achievable goals like providing resources to address mental health, nutrition assistance and equity.
Blackwell pledged to support a strong educational foundation for students, in a safe and welcoming learning environment, along with a variety of extra curricular opportunities, increasing community involvement in schools, and providing the adults supporting our young people with the tools and training needed for their roles.