Two years after four conservatives swept Oregon City School Board elections, four progressive candidates are hopeful that the political pendulum will be swinging the other direction when voters make their choices on the May 16 ballot.
Conservatives who took over the board in 2021 upended tradition with a 4-3 vote to select Mandi Philpott as chair, with previous chairs serving at least a year as vice-chair. Philpott has decided not to run for reelection, and a slate of four new candidates endorsed by the Clackamas County Republican Party has filed for the seats up for election this year.
In the opposing slate of four candidates endorsed by the Democratic Party, only Pamela White is running for reelection. White said that the board was able to recover and work together after initial tensions dealing with the conservative takeover.
“The last year has been very fruitful with (new Superintendent) Dr. (Dayle) Spitzer at the helm, and we’ve been working great as a board,” White said. “In the coming election, the worst-case scenario is that we lose a year helping these people with extreme agenda, when we’re there to work as a seven-member board with common goals within the district policies.”
While the school board is technically nonpartisan, Oregon City candidates since 2017 have made little effort to conceal the influence of political parties in these elections.
White’s opponent Andy Holthouse disputed the assertion that he has an extreme agenda, saying that he’s only about “getting back to basics” in schools by advocating that sex education not be taught until high school.
While schools currently allow students to create any type of club they’re interested in, Holthouse would like to ban school clubs created by LGBTQ students on the grounds that he thinks these types of clubs are political and promote sex.
“To be fair, you’d have to say no political or religious clubs of any kind,” he said. “My tax dollars are going to promoting transexual sex and gay sex, and they can do that elsewhere by finding a church or park to rent.”
White declined to comment on any of her opponent’s specific views, saying only that the Republican candidates, if elected, might find that their ability to change curriculum and school policies is limited by state laws.
Oregon requires that school districts adopt a sexual abuse prevention instructional program for students of all ages. According to the current law, a minimum of four lessons per year that are age appropriate, medically accurate, “not shame or fear-based” and LGBTQ inclusive must be taught.
White said that schools should be safe for all kids, so school board members should be focusing on how to help students have successful lives, rather than imposing their ideology on kids.
“We’re looking at a bond and a long-range facilities plan, so if school board members come in with individual agendas, then we lose time on moving forward with really important work,” White said. “After the last election, it took a while for us to work together, and that’s not the best way to run a school board.”
Holthouse said that the Republican-endorsed candidates would not be “overly partisan,” but the four conservative candidates are concerned that the school district is trying to teach kids too young about adult topics.
Another of the Republican candidates has a statement in the Voters’ Pamphlet next to an empty photo box saying, “photograph not submitted.” Steve Masone said it would be more accurate to say that he had submitted a photograph, but it was not accepted by the Clackamas County Elections Office because it was a six or seven-year-old photo.
Statewide election protocols require that county election officials only print photographs of candidates that are four years old or less. Masone, 70, told Pamplin Media Group that he didn’t know of the rule when he submitted the older photograph, which he says shows him looking exactly like he does this year.
Masone said, “It might actually be good for me not to have my picture in there, since people (seeing the Voters’ Pamphlet) might start Googling me, and I want people to like me for my platform, not what I look like.” He agreed to allow Pamplin Media Group to reprint his photograph from approximately 2016 that was rejected by the elections office for not being taken recently enough.
“I’m not going away, because I told myself that I’m either going to be elected to the school board or I’m going to sue Oregon City High School over my 18-year-old grandson who dropped out with an Individualized Education Plan,” he said.
Masone's opponent Katie Wilson noted her daughter is in kindergarten in the ¡Todos Unidos! Immersion Program at Candy Lane Elementary School.
"We love this district, and we want to see its opportunities and strengths highlighted and reinforced. I am running to be an advocate for all our children, and I am committed to ensuring that our schools remain safe and welcoming spaces where every student can thrive," Wilson said.
White said that, if reelected to become the longest currently serving board member, she would be honored if the newly-seated school board chose her as the new board chair at some point. She added that she has not discussed the possibility of becoming the new chair with the other board members or candidates, and she expects that discussion will take place during the first meeting in July when the new members take their oaths of office.
White and Wilson are running with Alex Halpern and Heidi Blackwell. Jacqueline Arn and Steve Riehl are running with Masone and Holthouse.
On April 19, this news article was updated from its original version online to include a statement from Masone's opponent Katie Wilson. The names of all eight candidates are now included in this article as well.