Katie Wilson and Steve Masone

Oregon City School Board candidates Steve Masone and Katie Wilson submitted these photographs to the Clackamas County Elections Office for Position #5, but Masone's photo is not published in the Voters' Pamphlet because statewide protocols for pamphlet photos require they be less than four years old.

 Courtesy photos

Two years after four conservatives swept Oregon City School Board elections, four progressive candidates are hopeful that the political pendulum will be swinging the other direction when voters make their choices on the May 16 ballot.

Conservatives who took over the board in 2021 upended tradition with a 4-3 vote to select Mandi Philpott as chair, with previous chairs serving at least a year as vice-chair. Philpott has decided not to run for reelection, and a slate of four new candidates endorsed by the Clackamas County Republican Party has filed for the seats up for election this year.