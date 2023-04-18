Trees in Oregon have always been a part of the history of the state and, as a renewable resource, they have always been symbolic of new beginnings.

Never has this been truer than with the advent of the Hiroshima Peace Trees. In 2019, to mark the 75th anniversary of the close of World War II, people in 30 communities around Oregon committed to plant 36 special peace trees in 2019 and 2020. And now, in 2023, that number has increased to 53 peace trees.