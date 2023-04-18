Trees in Oregon have always been a part of the history of the state and, as a renewable resource, they have always been symbolic of new beginnings.
Never has this been truer than with the advent of the Hiroshima Peace Trees. In 2019, to mark the 75th anniversary of the close of World War II, people in 30 communities around Oregon committed to plant 36 special peace trees in 2019 and 2020. And now, in 2023, that number has increased to 53 peace trees.
The young trees were grown from seeds of trees that miraculously survived the atomic bombing of Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945. Today, Oregon has one of the largest collections of Hiroshima peace trees of any state or nation outside Japan.
Everyone is invited to attend the Hiroshima Peace Tree Dedication ceremony on April 29 at the End of the Oregon Trail Interpretive Center. The gingko tree was planted in 2020, but official dedication was delayed due to COVID; the event will include speakers and refreshments.
One of those speakers is Jim Gersbach, public affairs specialist with the Oregon Department of Forestry.
He has met Hideko Tamura-Snider, who survived the Hiroshima bombing as a 10-year-old girl. Her father also survived, but her mother was incinerated, Gersbach said.
Tamura-Snider emigrated to the United States and then retired in Oregon. In 2007, she helped found the One Sunny Day Initiative, with a mission to plant seeds of universal peace, hope and reconciliation
Hopeful signs
In Hiroshima, Tamura-Snider remembers seeing the scorched trees starting to leaf out again, even as people were dying around her from the after-effects of the bombing, Gersbach said.
She and others realized that if the trees can come back, maybe there is hope for them, he added.
“Volunteers in Hiroshima gathered up the seeds and began to send them around the world to countries willing to grow these peace trees,” Gersbach said.
Finding homes in Oregon
When Tamura-Snider realized there weren’t any peace trees in Oregon, she then acquired some of the seeds, and in spring 2017, she gave the seeds to Oregon Community Trees board member Michael Oxendine in Ashland to germinate.
He successfully sprouted the seeds, but with no facilities to care for the seedlings, he appealed to OCT and the ODF to find homes for them.
In 2019, the ODF offered the seedlings at no cost, with priority given to Tree Cities USA and Tree Campuses USA in Oregon.
There were only two requirements from the Japanese government, Gersbach said: to plant the trees on public land and hold a public dedication of the trees.
In October of 2020, a dedication ceremony for a gingko biloba was held in Gladstone; another gingko biloba was planted in Happy Valley in November of 2021 and a dedication celebration is planned for the future.
An Asian persimmon was just planted in Milwaukie on April 7 and the dedication is scheduled for Sept. 21, which is the International Day of Peace.
‘Ambassadors for Peace’
These trees are “ambassadors for peace,” Gersbach said, as they show that “the people of Japan want to live in peace.”
We have to remember, he added, that the United States and Japan were bitter enemies during the war, but for 78 years the two countries have become trading partners and good consumers of each other’s goods.
The trees are also meant to remind us that “we are still living in a time of nuclear weapons and with the war in the Ukraine, we are still living in the shadow of a nuclear war,” Gersbach said.
Attending the ceremony
People should attend the dedication ceremonies in their communities, he said, to show that they care about peace and about preserving and extending it.
“We should all try to get along and be advocates for peace within our own families,” Gersbach said.
“Look at how polarized our country is right now and that can escalate into conflict,” he said.
“We need to keep things peaceful and shouldn’t advocate for violence,” Gersbach added, “People should care about the relationship between Japan and the United States. The trees are good role models for how you can come back from destruction and suffering.”